EGOT winner to play Las Vegas Strip for the holidays

Jennifer Hudson is the youngest entertainer ever to win the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), and plays BleauLive Theater for the holidays.

Jennifer Hudson is bringing a gift — her own show — to the Strip for the holidays.

Hudson’s “The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience” plays BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Dec. 21-22. The show draws from Hudson’s upcoming “The Gift of Love” album due Oct. 18.

Hudson is the youngest entertainer ever to win the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), and hosts her self-titled syndicated talk show, where she broke the news of the performance today.

“This is like a gift to myself, being able to share this,” Hudson said. “The tour will represent how I celebrate at home.”

Hudson, who turned 43 last week, has revived such holiday hits as “O Holy Night,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Auld Lang Syne” along with new originals, including a new remake of “Jingle Bells.”

Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday Pacific time at fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/jenniferhudson/.

