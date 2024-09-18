63°F
EGOT winner to play Las Vegas Strip for the holidays

Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at the Westin ...
Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Pop superstar Jennifer Hudson is shown at The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation o ...
Pop superstar Jennifer Hudson is shown at The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation on Oct. 7, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation)
Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in a scene from "Respect." (Quantrell D. Colbert/MGM via AP)
Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in a scene from "Respect." (Quantrell D. Colbert/MGM via AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2024 - 7:52 am
 

Jennifer Hudson is bringing a gift — her own show — to the Strip for the holidays.

Hudson’s “The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience” plays BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Dec. 21-22. The show draws from Hudson’s upcoming “The Gift of Love” album due Oct. 18.

Hudson is the youngest entertainer ever to win the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), and hosts her self-titled syndicated talk show, where she broke the news of the performance today.

“This is like a gift to myself, being able to share this,” Hudson said. “The tour will represent how I celebrate at home.”

Hudson, who turned 43 last week, has revived such holiday hits as “O Holy Night,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Auld Lang Syne” along with new originals, including a new remake of “Jingle Bells.”

Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday Pacific time at fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/jenniferhudson/.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

