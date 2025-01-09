Elvis’ step-brother was a Beatles fan — then he saw The King

David Stanley says the first time he saw Elvis at the International Hotel, “He just knocked us against the wall.”

Birthday messages are seen on a giant card during a kick off to celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley’s 90th birthday Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at Westgate in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Before he saw an Elvis show, David Stanley was more interested in “Abbey Road” than “Viva Las Vegas.”

“As I sit here today, I go back to when I came to the first shows in 1969, I was 13 years old, and my family was at dinner with Elvis,” Stanley, Elvis’ step-brother, said Wednesday during The King’s 90th-birthday celebration at Westgate. “He said he was opening up this hotel, and was excited because he hadn’t done any live concerts in years. But I was a Beatles fan then, and a Stones fan. I was like, ‘OK, what’s this going to be like?’ ”

The King’s step-sibling found out, real quick.

“Elvis walked out on that stage, and it was, ‘Holy crap!’ ” Stanley said. “He just knocked us against the wall. It was just incredible, the power of that moment.”

Stanley was Presley’s step-brother dating to 1960, when his mother, Dee Stanley, married Elvis’ father, Vernon Presley. Stanley was in the Presley camp as an associate and bodyguard from 1972 through the King’s death Aug. 16, 1977.

Stanley hosts the “My Brother Elvis” fan experience stage chat and backstage tour at International Theater. The next is Jan. 15.

Stanley has seen all variety of Elvis tribute artists over the years, taking an interest in those who don’t take themselves too seriously.

“I think they’re having fun, and as long as they know they’re having fun I think it’s great,” Stanley said. “There’ve been those who think they’re Elvis, who walk and talk like him when they’re not in character. But they are everywhere, and there are some great ETAs out there. They are part of his legacy.”

Lío leans in

I caught the return of the Lío dinner-cabaret experience at Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio on Tuesday night. “Dangerous Nights” closes Sunday. This is the latest variation of the Lío show, which ran during F1 weekend in 2023 and premiered at the club in 2021.

The “Dangerous Nights” theme is to pretend this is your last night on Earth. What would you do? I mean, other than order the Grilled Branzino.

Some snap thoughts:

— There is a time to take a social media pic of the Saffron Risotto. During a torrid dance number performed by a hot Lío dancer just 4 1/2 feet from the table is not that time (apologies to that artist, it will not happen again).

— Be ready for sultry, gender-bending numbers. The cast is mix-and-match, they love on each other on the stage and in the crowd. “Cell Block Tango” from “Cabaret” is performed by an all-gentlemen troupe. Also, the dancer who looks like Jimmy Garoppolo, isn’t.

— Groove when told. Again, don’t let the cuisine (such as, the delectable Hamachi Crudo) interfere. When the emcee tells you to rise, do it. This is what Lío is all about. And don’t be alarmed if a guy in an open, red-sequined shirt starts grinding on anyone else at the table. He works here.

—We can use more of this. The Lío show has run three courses – the dinner menu is four courses – in Las Vegas. Maybe there’s a plan to add it to the city’s supper-club menu. I like its adventurism, and so will tourists who think they have seen it all in a Vegas dinner show. Until you catch this production, you haven’t.

New Music Alert

Former Las Vegas pageant star and musical-theater ace Ellie Smith’s debut album, “Play the Villain,” is due out Jan. 17. The release party is set for Jan. 26 at Vic’s Las Vegas. Frankie Moreno produced the album and Pat Thrall mixed. You can’t go wrong with those two studio trailblazers. Moreno will appear with Smith at Vic’s. Go to vicslasvegas.com for intel.

Cool Hang Alert

Uli Geissendoerfer Quartet steps up at Maxan Jazz at 7 p.m. Saturday. A keyboard virtuoso, Geissendoerfer is a major talent and integral figure in the Las Vegas jazz scene. A $25 per-person F&B minimum; no cover. Go to maxanjazz.com for intel.

