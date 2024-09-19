Entering Sphere series, Eagles have ‘lost a brother’ in J.D. Souther

J.D. Souther was a collaborator and co-writer on many of the Eagles’ greatest hits.

The Eagles “lost a brother,” in the band’s words, just days before opening a trailblazing headlining series at the Sphere.

J.D. Souther, a collaborator and co-writer on many of the band’s enduring classics, died Tuesday at age 78. Souther had a hand in such hits as “Best of My Love,” “James Dean,” “New Kid in Town,” and “Heartache Tonight.” He also worked with such rock icons as Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and Bob Seger.

The band posted a message on its website Wednesday, under the head “In Memoriam”:

“We have lost a brother, a friend and a brilliant collaborator, and the world has lost a great songwriter, a pioneer of the Southern California sound that emerged in the 1970s.

“J.D. Souther was smart, talented, well-read, and in possession of a wicked sense of humor. He loved a good meal, a good movie, and a good Martini … And he loved dogs, adopting many, over the course of his lifetime.”

The band also noted Souther’s range as “a student of the deep roots of the best American music — from country, to jazz, to classical, as well as ‘Standards’ from the Great American Songbook — and that knowledge and appreciation informed his work.”

The Eagles open their 20-show residency on Friday and Saturday night. It is not yet known how or if the band will pay tribute to Souther during the shows. We understand it is possible.

Remember the Troubadour

The exclusive Eagles fan experience Third Encore debuts Friday at second floor of the The Venetian’s Waterfall Atrium, timed with the residency premiere. The space is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays on show weeks.

A memorabilia display historic artifacts usually reserved for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are on display at no admission charge to the general public. Music equipment, concert posters, an “Eagles Come Home” video of rare behind-the-scenes moments are presented.

Merch is on sale — of course — in the accompanying 2,600 square-foot souvenir store, with designs exclusive to the Third Encore experience.

Third Encore will also feature the Troubadour VIP Lounge, a rote recreation of the legendary Troubadour in West Hollywood. As curated by Glenn Frey’s widow, Cindy Frey, this is the spot where Glenn Frey and Don Henley met in 1970. The club matches the aesthetics and architectural details that were present during the band’s infancy.

This piece of the experience does come with a cost. Those who sign up for a Vibee VIP package will have the “exclusive opportunity,” as the news release states, to view rare Eagles memorabilia and order themed drinks inspired by the band. Go to eagles.vibee.com for intel.

Wise up

Wiseguys at Westgate opens Friday night and will run 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Greg Hahn is this weekend’s opener at the dandy Westgate Cabaret space.

Such comics on deck include Dwayne Perkins, Seth Tippetts, Ryan Erwin and Heath Harrison (more intel at westgatelasvegas.com). This is the third Wise Guys outpost in Las Vegas, joining the clubs in the Arts District and Town Square.

Wiseguys creator Keith Stubbs opened his first club in 2001 in West Valley, Utah. Hundreds of comics have performed at Wiseguys since, giving Stubbs a valuable network of talent. Of the six Wiseguys clubs now operating, three are in Utah. Stubbs has these markets dialed in.

Cool Hang Alert

Starting at 9 p.m. Sept. 26, Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at Aria (behind Easy’s Donuts at Proper Eats) launches its “Diva’s Night” pop-anthem presentation. This is billed as the ultimate ladies’ night experience, though any and all genders are welcome.

Former “American Idol” contestant Destiny Malibu, talented local vocalist Abby Belmer and Vegas “pop princess” Megan Williams star in the shows.

Guests can expect “a flurry of favorite girl-pop classics” from such pop stars as Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, the Spice Girls and more. Go to easysvegas.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.