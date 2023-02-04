Ex-‘Absinthe’ performer Sweets launches web series

Melody Sweets has tapped into her cadre of talented friends in the Vegas community for “Sweets’ Spot.”

Melody Sweets performs with Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra performs at 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Melody Sweets mixes it up in the kitchen in a promotional photo for "Sweets' Spot," a web series premiering on Feb. 14, 2023. (Robert John Kley)

Jeff Goldblum, left, performs with Melody Sweets, center right, and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra performs at 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former "Absinthe" Green Fairy Melody Sweets is shown in a promotional shot for "Sweets' Spot," a web series premiering on Feb. 14, 2023. (Robert John Kley)

This ain’t exactly Julia’s child.

We speak of Melody Sweets, the former Green Fairy of the Strip hit “Absinthe.” Sweets is hosting a Burlesque-ian baking show that won’t be panned (ka-pow!), where Buttercup fills cups o’ butter and and tantalizing tarts abound.

“Sweets’ Spot” is the name of this confection. The timer is set for Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day, to you and me). Find it on YouTube.com/@SweetsSpotTV. The series runs six episodes. More to come, depending on the audience’s appetite.

Sweets became popular around VegasVille after originating the Green Fairy character prior to “Absinthe’s” April 2011 premiere on the Strip. She starred in the role through October 2017.

Sweets has since been mixing ingredients for a live show with the “Sweets’ Spot” concept, and redoubled her baking efforts during the pandemic shutdown.

“It was my birthday, and I was pouting, by myself, so I thought, ‘I’ll make my own cake!’ ” Sweets says “So I made one for myself, and it made me feel good. That sparked this whole idea I had during lock down, to make cakes.”

Turns out the chanteuse is pretty handy with the spatula. Sweets artistic confections have been a focal point on her social-media channels, as she’e created such edible designs as a vintage record player, a Wonder Woman costume and the Super Mario Brothers’ video game.

Sweets has been passionate about baking since she was a child in foster care. She made goodies and meals for her friends.

“I would bake for everyone, and not just baking, but I would have taco nights, things like that,” Sweets says. “And I started making these little, I guess you’d call them cake pops now. But as a kid, I would just throw coconut on them and then put little eyeballs on them. It would make everyone happy.”

Sweets has tapped into her impressive cadre of talented friends in the Vegas entertainment community. Melissa King-Jules (MsTickle, as her stage name), and Anaïs Thomassian (Penny Pibbets in “Absinthe”) created the series. Flamingo headlining comic-magician Piff the Magic Dragon, Voki Kalfayan (the original Gazillionaire in “Absinthe’) and “Miss Behave Gameshow” creator Amy Saunders (the voice of the show) are all in Sweets’ playhouse.

In the premiere, titled “Girls Just Want to Have Sweets,” Sweets is joined by pin-up sensation Sabina Kelley, Hazel Honeysuckle (the current Green Fairy in “Absinthe”), Skye Dee Miles (“Midnight Skye” at the Palms), Kasey Williams (“Absinthe”) the aforementioned Buttercup and Darby Fox (both of the Burlesque Hall of Fame), Heather Holiday (“Absinthe”), and burlesque performer Michelle L’Amour (Lost Spirits at Area15).

New York performance artist Bradford Scobie is cast as the evil villain Dr. Donut, with Thomassian as his sidekick, Hole.

Down the line, Sean and John Scott of “Absinthe” tap dance on Sweets’ kitchen counter. Former Blue Man Group member and Gazillionare performer Marc Roberts uses a ventriloquist figure to portray a reporter (who, we expect, accepts payola). Thomassian, whose raunchy puppet-monologue number in “Absinthe” has become truly iconic, introduced more puppetry to the show.

“At first I was like, ‘No puppets!’ but Anaïs snuck one in,” Sweets says. “Of course, it was great.”

The music collective of vocalist/keyboardist Joshua Danger of Mosaic, trumpet great Isaac Tubb of “Mad Apple”, drummer Mike “Beans” Begnino of Bronx Wanderers and fashion photographer/bassist Robert John Kley of Hypnotiques are the house band.

“The band lives in the fridge,” Sweets says with a laugh.”They’re called the Frigid Heirs, h-e-i-r-s, get it?”

Yep! There are baking tips sprinkled throughout this frivolity, and Sweets will also sing a bit. She’s finishing up the show’s theme song. She, MsTickle and Thomassian want to grow beyond these six episodes, to get their just desserts. As it were.

“The people that we have involved, they’re all great Las Vegas people,” Sweets says. “It just felt good to be surrounded by my friends, these creative, inspiring people. I loved every minute of it.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.