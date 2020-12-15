Ex-Cirque star returns in downtown drag show

Edie of ‘Zumanity,’ played by Christopher Kenney, is returning to the stage.

Edie, played by Christopher Kenney is Co-Creator/Co-Producer/Show Director/Performer of Drive-in Drag Show. (Drive-In Drag Show)

Edie, played by Christopher Kenney, returns to the stage at Notoriety this weekend for, “A Very Faaabulous Christmas." (Christopher Kenney)

Edie the Entertainer and Sean McAllister of Fox 5 are shown at the 31st annual Ribbon of Life show at Tropicana Theater on Sunday, June 26, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

Edie, played by Christopher Kenney, returns to the stage at Notoriety this weekend for, “A Very Faaabulous Christmas." (Cirque du Soleil)

Sabina Kelley is shown with the cast of "X Country" at Harrah's Cabaret. Kelley guest-

David Christensen checks out his birthday message on the Westgate Las Vegas marquee on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Cami Christensen)

David Christensen's birthday message on the Westgate Las Vegas marquee on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Cami Christensen)

The voice, face and legs of “Zumanity” return to the stage in VegasVille, just in time for the holidays.

Drag star Edie is back under the lights this weekend, helming “A Very Faaabulous Christmas” at Notoriety in downtown Las Vegas. The drag holiday extravaganza is set for Robin Leach Theater at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. This is the first chance to see the character who performed in more than 5,500 “Zumanity” shows for nearly 13 years.

“I haven’t worked in so long, I’m just happy to be back,” said Christopher Kenney, who has portrayed Edie for all of those performances at New York-New York. “This has all been very heavy, but I am ready to perform again and be in a light Christmas show.”

The weekend marks the first time Edie will stride onstage since Cirque’s comedy/adult production announced in November it was closing permanently. Filled with sidelined entertainers, the drag show has been an under-the-radar topic for several weeks at Notoriety.

“Faaabulous” no doubt is one of the most extensive productions yet at the top-floor venue at Neonopolis. The Robin Leach Theater is socially distant, and easily identifiable by the famed celeb journalist’s portrait above the pool table at the bar.

“We’re going for a real holiday show with Christmas classics, and also some modern stuff,” said Kenney, who said he has been keeping busy securing health care through the Affordable Care Act after being cut loose by Cirque. “I’ll be singing Mariah Carey’s version of ‘All I Want For Christmas,’ I’ll read a story. We’ll have elves and reindeer.”

Kenney-as-Edie will be joined by her fellow drag co-stars Vita Summers, Dusty Muffin, and Sandra “San San” Santigold, along with dancers Taylor Bradley and Curtis Goodman. The cast performed together in June for the “World’s First All-Live Singing Drive-In Drag Show” at Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios.

Performers have appeared in such Strip stage shows as “Le Reve,” “Baz,” “The Beatles Love,” “Zombie Burlesque” and “Vegas! The Show.” The singers emphasize they are really singing. “Faaabulous” is lip-sync free.

“I called the girls and said, ‘Let’s do something successful,’” Kenney said. “We all just want to get back onstage.”

Pin her up

Sabina Kelley is guest-starring in “X Country” at Harrah’s Cabaret on Friday and Saturday nights. This is a return to the “X” empire for Kelley, who appeared in “X Burlesque” at the Flamingo in February.

Kelley co-stars in four shows over the two nights (7 p.m. and 10 p.m.). She is featured in three solo numbers, delivers some comedy and is in the finale. “X Country” is one of four Caesars Entertainment shows currently performing, joining “Extravaganza” in Jubilee Theater, Piff The Magic Dragon at Flamingo Showroom and Tape Face at Harrah’s Showroom.

Kelley’s Vegas stage career dates to “Jubilee” at Bally’s. We met when she was a guest star in “Pin Up” at the Stratosphere (which is now called The Strat). Kelley was also a judge on the competition show “Best Ink,” which she could have won herself.

Great Moments In Social Media

What do Elvis, Liberace and David Christensen (Cami Christesnsen’s father) have in common? They have all graced the marquee at what is now Westgate Las Vegas, formerly International and then Las Vegas Hilton.

Cami Christensen, Westgate’s president and general manager, posted photos on Facebook of her father on the marquee hovering above Paradise Road on Monday. She pulled this surprise to celebrate his 80th birthday.

David was referred to as “David L.” on the message, for his nickname around the hotel. His middle name is Lee.

Christensen sprung the surprise on her dad by telling him she needed to make sure a new sushi special at Benihana/Riki Tiki Sushi restaurant was being promoted on the marquee. Christensen says, “He was very surprised, and very humbled by the attention.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.