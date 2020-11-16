Cirque, Vegas staple ‘Zumanity’ closing after 17 years

Zumanity at New York-New York has a mix of sensuous acts. (Review-Journal file photo)

“Zumanity,” a Cirque du Soleil hit dating to its opening at New York-New York in 2003, has permanently closed. The company announced Monday that the show is shutting down. Thus, “Zumanity” is the first Cirque show on the Strip to close since the company halted all of its productions in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Zumanity was a groundbreaking departure for Cirque du Soleil when it opened in September of 2003,” Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, said in a statement Monday. “We are forever grateful to the extraordinarily talented cast, crew and staff who helped make Zumanity an unforgettable experience for more than 7.25 million guests.”

MGM Resorts International remains Cirque’s primary partner in Las Vegas, and officials plan to reopen four remaining shows. MGM Resorts International President of Sports and Entertainment George Kliavkoff posted on Twitter, “Difficult news to announce, but an amazing 17 years for ‘Zumanity.’ While we will not be reopening ‘Zu,’ @MGMResortsIntl has agreed to extend our 4 other @cirque shows: ‘O’ at @Bellagio, ‘Beatles LOVE @TheMirageLV, ‘KA @MGMGrand and Michael Jackson ONE at @MandalayBay.”

Cirque also announced that Treasure Island and Cirque have recommitted to Mystère with a contract extension. “With these extensions, Cirque du Soleil shows are guaranteed to entertain audiences well into the future,” the company said in a news release. Over the summer, a group of new investors took over the faltering company, which remains based in Montreal.

“Zumanity” was Cirque’s lone adult-themed production, and played more than 7,700 shows. Its finale was March 14, just before all 44 Cirque productions worldwide were halted due to COVID-19 shutdowns. The show was emceed by the popular drag character Edie (portrayed by Christopher Kenney). One of “Zumanity’s” original cast members, aerialist Alan Silva, was a finalist this season on “America’s Got Talent.”

“I’m OK, you know, it’s fine. Of course, I will miss the show, having been part of the creation,” Silva said. “We don’t know how many shows in general will survive this pandemic. Right now, I don’t know what is going to happen. Many doors will open. But it’s sad for the artists, sad for the fans of the show, and sad for my family.”

