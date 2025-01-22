62°F
Kats

Expecting a ‘rush,’ Kenny Chesney extends Sphere residency

Country superstar Kenny Chesney has booked 15 dates this spring and summer at Sphere. (Jill Trunell)
Country superstar Kenny Chesney has booked 15 dates this spring and summer at Sphere. (Ann Allister)
Country superstar Kenny Chesney has booked 15 dates this spring and summer at Sphere. (Jill Trunell)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2025 - 3:50 pm
 
Updated January 22, 2025 - 3:51 pm

Kenny Chesney says he feels a rush when performing in stadiums with comparatively scant technical production. So he’s especially amped to dazzle with the technology at Sphere, and has added three dates in June at the bulbous wonder.

June 18, 20 and 21 have been tacked on to Chesney’s residency announced Monday. The 56-year-old who claims “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” is headlining 15 dates beginning May 22.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Pacific time Jan. 31 at KennyChesney.com. For pre-sale options, go to KennyChesney.Vibee.com.

Chesney’s No Shoes Nation followers have responded to his first set of dates in a big-bad way, which the country superstar has of course noticed.

Chesney is already a strong draw in stadiums across the country, having sold 18 million tickets in the past two-plus decades. His 2024 “Sun Goes Down Tour” set single-night attendance records in five stadiums.

“I know the rush we feel onstage in those football stadiums — with very little production, just this amazing band, the songs and truly, the people who come to see us,” Chesney said in a statement. “To put all of that in a building capable of what Sphere delivers? Wraparound sound, a roof, the fact it’s only 17,600 people. There was no way we weren’t going to do it.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

