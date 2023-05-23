Famed Strip comedy club weathers fire-hose incident

Laugh Factory’s Sunday shows wiped out after water cascades from its ceiling.

Comic magician Murray Sawchuck is shown onstage at the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, two days after the room was drenched by a fire hose on the floor above. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Water is shown falling from the ceiling of the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The room was drenched by a fire hose on the floor above. (Courtesy)

The A’s aren’t yet playing on the Tropicana property, but there was a rainout at there over the weekend.

Laugh Factory general manager and top stand-up Harry Basil reports that a hotel interloper turned on a fire hose above the famous comedy club at the Tropicana on Sunday afternoon.

“It was coming down, Basil said. “It looked like a movie.”

The episode unfolded about 30 minutes before comic-magician Murray Sawchuck’s 4 p.m. performance (so this guy made Murray’s show disappear).

The individual, dressed in a T-shirt and underwear, made his way into the stairwell just outside the club’s green room, unscrewed the hose’s cap and unleashed a torrent just above the club’s mezzanine-level ceiling.

Cleanup was quick. The room’s schedule is back in order, beginning with Monday’s 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. shows. K-Von headlines, with Derek Richards and Ron Josol also on the bill, through Sunday.

Sawchuck returned Tuesday afternoon. The place was in even better condition than before the deluge.

“There’s not even any dust in here,” Sawchuck said. “If this happened at your house, this would take six weeks to clean up.”

