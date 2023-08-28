Find Bellagio’s new hideaway behind the golden door

The Vault is positioned behind the resort’s casino cage, offering specialty drinks, stylish decor and small bites.

A cocktail club tucked away behind the casino cage is opening at Bellagio.

The Vault is opening Monday night, offering inventive libations, unique art and entertainment, all behind an unmarked golden door.

It’s a concept familiar to hideaways along the Strip, but The Vault is different as it is positioned behind a busy business enclave just off the casino floor. Hours are 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily, with reservations at The Vaults’ Instagram page @thevaultbellagio.

According to MGM Resorts International’s early description, The Vault was designed by Studio Munge; a company conceptualized by Italo-Canadian designer Alessandro Munge. Studio Munge is has designed award-winning projects with the world’s prominent hotel and restaurant groups, global development companies, and top chefs.

Renderings or images are not yet available. But a description of the place is.

The design features upholstered walls, bronze metallic accents and a large original oil painting by Thomas Esson. A portal leads to the lounge where Portolo Gold, a black marble featuring intricate gold veining, is at the center and across from intimate tables and an alluring bar top. Soft cove lighting, pin spotlights and gold scones create are set alongside black mohair banquettes.

At the back of the room is a cocktail bar with eight seats, under a glass-globe chandelier.

Decadent bites and creative specialty cocktails will be offered, as are 20th-century spirits from The Vintage cocktail list. Small bites and snacks are in the concept. Live entertainment is presented Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

MGM Resorts International Executive Director of Beverage Craig Schoettler designed the spirits program. Among the specialty cocktails, descriptions from an MGM Resorts news release:

La Vie En Rose: The La Vie En Rose cocktail is a summer Negroni with a bright crimson hue and complex flavor bouquet. The drink’s soft, yet spirit-forward taste echoes the essence of singer Edith Piaf’s famous signature song of the same name, which expresses the joy of finding true love.

Liberty’s Torch: This tangy, citrus-forward take on the classic Manhattan is a copper-tinged beacon of spirited enlightenment. The journey begins with a superior aged whiskey paired with The Vault’s specially crafted saffron and orange sweet vermouth and custom vanilla tincture. Torching a fragrant sachet of fresh rosemary and orange on a stave of American oak, an aromatic evergreen and citrus-infused smoke wafts into the awaiting inverted glass to enhance the drink’s complex allure.

The English Spy: This velvety-smooth seasonal milk punch dates back hundreds of years to 17th-century English playwright, poet and royal spy for King Charles II, Aphra Behn. A bawdy cultural maverick lauded as the first professional female writer, Behn is said to have invented the delicious drink to serve at parties for important guests.

The Vault is to seat 50 in the lounge, eight across the bar. The dress code is “dress to impress,” which at this place behind the cage should be self-evident.

