Fire up the Caddy: Usher’s wedding a classic Vegas drive-thru
Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea are shown a late-’60s convertible Caddy for their Vegas wedding.
He adroitly roller-skated through the Super Bowl halftime show. And afterward, Usher kept with the wheels theme for his wedding ceremony in downtown Las Vegas.
The R&B superstar and his new wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, opted for the drive-thru option at Vegas Weddings on Sunday night.
This very Vegas wedding amenity was enhanced by officiant and longtime Elvis impressionist Ron DeCar.
As a Valentine’s Day gift to fans, Usher posted pics of the nuptials on his Instagram page. The gallery shows him kissing his new wife just outside the downtown Las Vegas chapel’s red-neon sign, which reads, “Love in the Fast Lane.”
During the service, the couple are photographed inside a late-’60s model, white, convertible Cadillac (with slick red-vinyl interior). Usher is shown slipping the wedding band on Goicoechea’s finger.
She’s wearing a traditional white gown, carrying a red-and-white rose bouquet. He’s in an open-necked tux, white shirt, and red-rose boutonniere.
A “Just Married” sign is placed across the Caddy’s trunk, with eight cans attached with white ribbons. Black-and-white roses are placed across the back seat.
A whole thing, in other words.
A family photo is in the lineup, as with “One Of Them Ones,” the music clip. In Usher’s voice, “Fessing your love for the one/All because you found one of them ones.”
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.