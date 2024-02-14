61°F
Fire up the Caddy: Usher’s wedding a classic Vegas drive-thru

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2024 - 12:49 pm
 
Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadiu ...
Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Usher y su novia, Jennifer Goicoechea, comparten un momento en el Dolby Live at Park MGM, el mi ...
Usher y su novia, Jennifer Goicoechea, comparten un momento en el Dolby Live at Park MGM, el miércoles 12 de octubre de 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He adroitly roller-skated through the Super Bowl halftime show. And afterward, Usher kept with the wheels theme for his wedding ceremony in downtown Las Vegas.

The R&B superstar and his new wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, opted for the drive-thru option at Vegas Weddings on Sunday night.

This very Vegas wedding amenity was enhanced by officiant and longtime Elvis impressionist Ron DeCar.

As a Valentine’s Day gift to fans, Usher posted pics of the nuptials on his Instagram page. The gallery shows him kissing his new wife just outside the downtown Las Vegas chapel’s red-neon sign, which reads, “Love in the Fast Lane.”

During the service, the couple are photographed inside a late-’60s model, white, convertible Cadillac (with slick red-vinyl interior). Usher is shown slipping the wedding band on Goicoechea’s finger.

She’s wearing a traditional white gown, carrying a red-and-white rose bouquet. He’s in an open-necked tux, white shirt, and red-rose boutonniere.

A “Just Married” sign is placed across the Caddy’s trunk, with eight cans attached with white ribbons. Black-and-white roses are placed across the back seat.

A whole thing, in other words.

A family photo is in the lineup, as with “One Of Them Ones,” the music clip. In Usher’s voice, “Fessing your love for the one/All because you found one of them ones.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

