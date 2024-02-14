Fire up the Caddy: Usher’s wedding a classic Vegas drive-thru

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea are shown a late-’60s convertible Caddy for their Vegas wedding.

Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Usher y su novia, Jennifer Goicoechea, comparten un momento en el Dolby Live at Park MGM, el miércoles 12 de octubre de 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He adroitly roller-skated through the Super Bowl halftime show. And afterward, Usher kept with the wheels theme for his wedding ceremony in downtown Las Vegas.

The R&B superstar and his new wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, opted for the drive-thru option at Vegas Weddings on Sunday night.

This very Vegas wedding amenity was enhanced by officiant and longtime Elvis impressionist Ron DeCar.

As a Valentine’s Day gift to fans, Usher posted pics of the nuptials on his Instagram page. The gallery shows him kissing his new wife just outside the downtown Las Vegas chapel’s red-neon sign, which reads, “Love in the Fast Lane.”

During the service, the couple are photographed inside a late-’60s model, white, convertible Cadillac (with slick red-vinyl interior). Usher is shown slipping the wedding band on Goicoechea’s finger.

She’s wearing a traditional white gown, carrying a red-and-white rose bouquet. He’s in an open-necked tux, white shirt, and red-rose boutonniere.

A “Just Married” sign is placed across the Caddy’s trunk, with eight cans attached with white ribbons. Black-and-white roses are placed across the back seat.

A whole thing, in other words.

A family photo is in the lineup, as with “One Of Them Ones,” the music clip. In Usher’s voice, “Fessing your love for the one/All because you found one of them ones.”

