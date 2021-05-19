Fremont Street bringing back live music

Rock-cover bands, such as Velvet Elvis, are in the mix as Fremont Street Experience revives its three free stages.

Cheap Trick drew a crowd of about 15,000 at 3rd Street Stage at Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (Tom Donoghue)

Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie with band performing in Las Vegas. (Chris Phillips)

Zowie Bowie performs during New Year's Eve festivities at the Fremont Street Experience Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Tony Marques performs as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fremont Street Experience is home to a lot of no-cover activity, and it’s no-cover-charge music amenity returns June 1.

FSE’s Main Street, 1st Street and 3rd Street stage are being re-animated at 12:01 a.m., the very minute Clark County will completely reopen and face masks will not be required for fully vaccinated individuals. The lineup is to be announced, but one Vegas fave, the cover band Velvet Elvis fronted by Rockie Brown, is due back onstage Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

FSE’s stages went dark on May 15, 2020, a move initiated by then-FSE President Patrick Hughes. In June, officials had announced a return of live “ambient” music on the promenade, but those plans were doused within hours by the governor’s office and state health officials.

The FSE stages feature such local favorites as Zowie Bowie, AlterEgo, Spandex Nation, Empire Records and the Tony Marques Band.

Not yet confirmed is the Downtown Rocks free-concert series, which has featured such big-name acts as The Romantics, Cheap Trick, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Martha Davis and The Motels and Bret Michaels.

