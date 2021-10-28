Fremont Street Experience announces New Year’s party lineup

Fremont Street Experience, known as the ultimate street party, has a stacked lineup for New Year’s Eve.

If nothing else, the New Year’s Eve party at Fremont Street Experience will be a dandy sing-along.

Vanilla Ice, Village People, Bobby Brown and Tone Loc are set to headline the event. Tickets are on sale at noon Friday. Gates to the event open at 6 p.m.

Though the entertainers hearken to a previous era, the event is not free, as it was years ago. The ducats are $35, which still seems a bargain given all the classic music this lineup has produced. “Ice Ice Baby” for Vanilla Ice, “Y.M.C.A.” for Village People (which has been an active band since its hit-making, 1970s disco era), “My Prerogative” and “Every Little Step” for Brown (from his New Edition days), and “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina” for Tone Loc.

“Fremont Street Experience is known worldwide for being the ultimate street party featuring live entertainment every day of the year,” FSE President Andrew Simon said in a statement. “In keeping with our reputation for providing the best value in Las Vegas, Fremont Street Experience is offering its elevated New Year’s Eve 80s & 90s Dance Party for a limited time only, pre-sale ticket price of just $35. Get your early-bird tickets now for what will be the greatest NYE party in the history of Fremont Street Experience.”

The event offers a red-carpet photo op, with images put up on the dazzling Viva Vision screen. Live music also will emanate from the FSE’s three dedicated stages. The SlotZilla zip line also is offering a flight package that includes a New Year’s Eve ticket. For info and tickets, hit the vegasexperience.com website, then dial up “Macho Man.”

