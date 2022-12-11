56°F
'Game of Thrones' Vegas attraction teased

December 11, 2022 - 12:03 pm
 
A wall of blue flames during the debut of the new water show based on "Game of Thrones&quo ...
A wall of blue flames during the debut of the new water show based on "Game of Thrones" at the Bellagio Fountains on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dragon breathes fire during the debut of the new water show based on "Game of Thrones&qu ...
A dragon breathes fire during the debut of the new water show based on "Game of Thrones" at the Bellagio Fountains on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Peter Dinklage in "Game of Thrones." (Helen Sloan/HBO)
Peter Dinklage in "Game of Thrones." (Helen Sloan/HBO)

It appears “Game of Thrones” is going to appear in Las Vegas.

A cryptic social-media campaign indicates the first “Game of Thrones” attraction being developed for Las Vegas. The Instagram account @gotdragonslv links to the gotdragonslv.com website.

Both platforms are steaming a promotional video of a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas, the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign toppled and palm trees aflame.

“Dragons are coming to Las Vegas!” is the extent of the announced plans. The video is stamped with a Warner Bros. logo and one reading “SPiE,” which matches an international optics and phonics company. Answering an Instagram poster’s question about what is the “attraction,” the @gotdragonslv page said, “We can’t share specifics as of yet but we will soon!”

The fantasy series based on the George R.R. Martin novels has been one of HBO’s most successful shows ever.

The “Thrones” attraction is billed as the first of its kind in Las Vegas, which it would be. But the hit HBO series has been featured in a multimedia show at Bellagio Fountains in April 2019, as it premiered its eighth and final season.

And a “Game of Thrones: King’s Landing” slot machines, from game-maker Aristocrat Technologies, premiered at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention at Caesars Forum in July 2021.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

