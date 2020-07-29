Garth Brooks reschedules concert at Allegiant Stadium

Garth Brooks has a long history of live performances in Las Vegas. (8 Ten, Inc.)

Country music star Garth Brooks performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in 2016 as part of a world tour. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @elipagephoto

Country music star Garth Brooks answers questions about his world tour during a news conference at T-Mobile Arena, June 24, 2016.(Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Garth Brooks has moved his Aug. 22 date at Allegiant Stadium back to Feb. 27.

Brooks made the announcement Wednesday morning, prior to a virtual press conference on his Facebook Live page in his latest a Studio G appearance.

His original show sold 65,000 tickets in 75 minutes in March. It was to be the opening event at Allegiant Stadium.

Brooks said he was forced to cancel four sold-out shows in 2020. He is not certain when he will resume performances.

“June 1 was the magic date, and now it seems to be Jan. 1,” he said during his Facebook Live appearance from his studio in Nashville. “If the green flag does drop, we’ll be twice as busy as 2020. We’ll be ready, but I don’t see anybody doing anything this year.”

The country superstar added, “We will be back. When things are at their worst, people turn to entertainers to get through it.”

According to a news release, all tickets will be honored. Ticket-holders can also seek refunds, following Ticketmaster’s policy for rescheduled shows: “The Ticketmaster website states: “If you can’t make the new date, in many cases event organizers will provide you the option to request a refund, or they may be offering you the option to choose a refund or a credit. We will send you a notification email as soon as the event organizer updates the status of the event.”

Brooks said, “The most important thing going on right now, in this country, is the pandemic and coming together as a nation.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.