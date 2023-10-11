81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

George Clooney, Rande Gerber take to Plaza for tequila shoot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2023 - 6:46 pm
 
Rande Gerber and George Clooney are shown in a behind-the-scenes shot with photographer Jason L ...
Rande Gerber and George Clooney are shown in a behind-the-scenes shot with photographer Jason Lee Parry on the roof of the Plaza on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The shoot is for an upcoming promotional campaign for the duo's Casamigos Tequila. (Jason Lee Parry)
Rande Gerber and George Clooney are shown in a behind-the-scenes shot with photographer Jason L ...
Rande Gerber and George Clooney are shown in a behind-the-scenes shot with photographer Jason Lee Parry at Carousel Bar at the Plaza on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The shoot is for an upcoming promotional campaign for the duo's Casamigos Tequila. (Jason Lee Parry)
Rande Gerber and George Clooney are shown in a behind-the-scenes shot with photographer Jason L ...
Rande Gerber and George Clooney are shown in a behind-the-scenes shot with photographer Jason Lee Parry at Carousel Bar at the Plaza on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The shoot is for an upcoming promotional campaign for the duo's Casamigos Tequila. (Jason Lee Parry)

A few years ago I got a tip that Hugh Hefner was hanging out at Rush Lounge at Golden Nugget. This person swore it was Hefner, wearing red-silk pajamas, seated in the VIP section and watching the band Dollface.

I actually visited the hotel, maybe to chat with Hefner about his then-new Playboy Club at the Palms.

This person was not Hugh Hefner.

He was a busker on Fremont Street. He sure looked like Hef, though.

Point is, you have to check when someone reports a celeb, such as George Clooney, is checking out Fremont Street. But Monday, Clooney was actually on hand at the Plaza. He and his buddy and business partner Rande Gerber were in a photo shoot for their Casamigos Tequila brand.

Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel confirmed Monday night the two were on property. They posed on the hotel rooftop (where I spent New Year’s Eve, as it turns out) and at the now-famous Carousel Bar.

Clooney and Gerber also contacted Liberace Foundation Chairman Jonathan Warren for use of a vintage Lincoln limousine, also at the hotel.

In all, the duo spent about four hours at the Plaza, the shoot conducted by multitalented photographer Jason Lee Parry.

The Plaza, and especially the outdoor Carousel Bar at the old porte cochere, is on a hot streak. The property at 1 Main Street and Fremont Street was the central spot for U2’s “Atomic City” video shoot last month.

Maybe the spot will help the famous hep cats Clooney and Gerber move some tequila.

“This is great for the Plaza, coming right on the back of U2,” Jossel said Tuesday afternoon. “If the campaign turns out as well as the shoot, it should be a success.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
2
Why California’s tech millionaires and billionaires are moving to Las Vegas
Why California’s tech millionaires and billionaires are moving to Las Vegas
3
Maxx Crosby opens up to ESPN about battle with alcohol, drugs — VIDEO
Maxx Crosby opens up to ESPN about battle with alcohol, drugs — VIDEO
4
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
5
Caesars releases new details on cyberattack
Caesars releases new details on cyberattack
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Plaza CEO says U2 selected ‘the coolest part of Las Vegas’
Plaza CEO says U2 selected ‘the coolest part of Las Vegas’
U2 premieres new single in surprise downtown Las Vegas show
U2 premieres new single in surprise downtown Las Vegas show
Sheeran serenades couple before shutting down Vegas show
Sheeran serenades couple before shutting down Vegas show
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
One week out, U2 teases Sphere production
One week out, U2 teases Sphere production
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week