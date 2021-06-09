George Thorogood, 3 Doors Down in Downtown Rocks series

George Thorogood closes Downtown Rocks, and Chevelle opens the series on June 26.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers headline Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Chevelle is part of the 2021 Downtown Rocks free-concert series on Fremont Street Experience. (Fremont Street Experience)

3 Doors Down are part of the 2021 Downtown Rocks free-concert series on Fremont Street Experience. (Fremont Street Experience)

Craig Morgan is part of the 2021 Downtown Rocks free-concert series on Fremont Street Experience. (Fremont Street Experience)

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler is part of the 2021 Downtown Rocks free-concert series on Fremont Street Experience. (Fremont Street Experience)

Tonic is part of the 2021 Downtown Rocks free-concert series on Fremont Street Experience. (Catie Laffoon)

He drinks alone. Except, when there are thousands of rock fans drinking right along with him at a rock show in downtown Las Vegas.

George Thorogood heads up (or specifically, caps) the Downtown Rocks free-concert series at the Fremont Street Experience. The popular no-cover-charge performances are back after a one-year pause. Shows go off at the 3rd Street Stage just off the D Las Vegas entrance.

Show times vary (thought the price doesn’t), hit the vegasexperience.com website for details.

“This year more than ever we are thrilled to be able to bring back the Downtown Rocks free concert series to Fremont Street Experience,” Andrew Simon, Chief Executive Officer for Fremont Street Experience, said in a statement. “Everyone is looking forward to enjoying live music again and there is no better venue or lineup for free concerts than at Fremont Street Experience.”

Thorogood is booked Nov. 6, and there is a stack of shows before him.

Chevelle opens the run on June 26, followed by Craig Morgan with Clay Walker on July 4, Plain White T’s on July 17,

“Dokken Lynch Reunion Tour” (featuring Dokken and Lynch Mob) on July 24, Tonic with Sister Hazel on July 31, ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler on Aug. 21, 3 Doors Down with Seether on Sept. 5 (Labor Day Weekend), The “Rise Above” featuring Jay Demarus of Rascal Flats, Deen Castronovo, late of Journey and Jason Scheff of Chicago on Sept. 25.

The Downtown Rocks shows are subsidized by the FSE partner hotels (Circa, the D, Golden Gate, Fremont, Golden Nugget, Binion’s, Main Street Station, California and 4 Queens), and also through revenue from the SlotZilla Zip Line attraction. More Downtown Rocks dates and artists are still to be announced.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.