Kats

Golden Knights featured on ‘Road To The NHL Winter Classic’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2023 - 9:17 am
 
Updated November 22, 2023 - 9:52 am
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) looks to pass ahead of Seattle Kraken defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) during the third period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The keeper of the cup takes it away following the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner with the Golden Knights before their NHL opening night game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) looks to score on Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the third period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights are becoming reality-TV stars.

The reigning Stanley Cup champs are to be featured on “Road To The NHL Winter Classic” leading up to their outdoor game on New Year’s Day. The series returns with the Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken preparing for the Jan. 1 game at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

The first episode will premiere on 3:30 p..m. Pacific time Dec. 13, on TNT, simulcast on Max in the U.S. It will premiere for fans in Canada on Sportsnet One at 3 p.m. Dec. 14.

The four-week, limited series of half-hour episodes is produced by Radan Films in association with NHL Productions. Steve Mayer and Steve Stern are executive producers on the series.

The “Road To The NHL Winter Classic” reality series premiered in 2010, leading to the 2011 NHL Winter Classic at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The behind-the-scenes series has been a favorite of hockey fans across North America, with full access to the teams set to play in the annual event.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

