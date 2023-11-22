Golden Knights featured on ‘Road To The NHL Winter Classic’

The Golden Knights are to be featured on “Road To The NHL Winter Classic” leading up to their outdoor game on New Year’s Day.

The Golden Knights are becoming reality-TV stars.

The reigning Stanley Cup champs are to be featured on “Road To The NHL Winter Classic” leading up to their outdoor game on New Year’s Day. The series returns with the Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken preparing for the Jan. 1 game at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

The first episode will premiere on 3:30 p..m. Pacific time Dec. 13, on TNT, simulcast on Max in the U.S. It will premiere for fans in Canada on Sportsnet One at 3 p.m. Dec. 14.

The four-week, limited series of half-hour episodes is produced by Radan Films in association with NHL Productions. Steve Mayer and Steve Stern are executive producers on the series.

The “Road To The NHL Winter Classic” reality series premiered in 2010, leading to the 2011 NHL Winter Classic at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The behind-the-scenes series has been a favorite of hockey fans across North America, with full access to the teams set to play in the annual event.

