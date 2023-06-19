90°F
Kats

Golden Knights take to dayclub; Wynn creates chocolate Cup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2023 - 8:23 pm
 
Members of the Golden Knights party with the Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub on Saturday, Jun 17, 2023. (Joe Janet)
Wynn pastry chef Jose Vigen, left and master chocolatier Jonathan Whitney show their chocolate ...
Wynn pastry chef Jose Vigen, left and master chocolatier Jonathan Whitney show their chocolate Stanley Cup, given to the Golden Knights on Saturday, Jun 17, 2023. (Joe Janet)
Members of the Golden Knights party with the Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub on Saturday, Jun 17, 2023. (Joe Janet)

Golden Knights took the Stanley Cup to the day club on Sunday, just after the team partied at Wynn Las Vegas with a chocolate version of the trophy and a set with the Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub.

The seemingly indefatigable NHL champs closed Saturday with a visit to XS, where they doused the crowd with Perrier Jouët champagne, which we understand is more expensive than a regular bottle of Perrier.

Adin Hill, Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Hague, Jonathan Marchessault, Jack Eichel, Alec Martinez, Paul Cotter and Brett Howden were in the Golden Knights’ entourage at the latest Club Cup appearance.

Wynn’s culinary team later presented the Golden Knights with a chocolate replica of the Stanley Cup, made by the hotel’s master chocolatier Jonathan Whitney and pastry chef Jose Virgen.

The life-size replica was made of 58 pounds of Felchlin Swiss chocolate and finished with silver luster dust. The custom confection took 80 hours to complete.

Sunday, several Golden Knights players with the actual, non-chocolate Stanley Cup partied at Wet Republic. The champs poured at least two bottles of champagne into the trophy. Expect commemorative Stanley Cup beverage containers to start cropping up in Vegas. Celebrate the championship, one 3-foot margarita at a time.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

