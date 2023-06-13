Champions! Golden Knights win Stanley Cup

Captain Mark Stone scored three goals, and the Golden Knights raised the Stanley Cup on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, scoring early and often in a rout of the Florida Panthers.

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate Hague’s goal during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster flies a flag as DJ Steve Aoki performs outside T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, before the Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Golden Knights against the Florida Panthers, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves a goal attempt by Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) with Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) near during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scored a goal during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), center, celebrates with Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), left, and Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) after he scored a goal against Florida Panthers during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Vegas Belles parade toward T-Mobile Arena before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fan Lincoln Utrecht, 7, center, throws confetti in the air before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights starting lineup takes the ice before facing the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins (21) and Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) fall into Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) after Cousins took a shot on goal during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights players come out during introductions before the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights players celebrate a score over Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans celebrate a score over Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrate a score over Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

DJ Steve Aoki performs for the Golden Knights fans outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) slams Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) into the bench during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. Kolesar was charged with a minor penalty. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) scored a goal during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) is taken down by Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura (28) as the puck gets past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fan Jourdan Lasko of Henderson with her homemade trophy with other fans outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal while Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) watches during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Vivas cheerleaders march around before the Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A Golden Knights fan holds up a Stanley Cup-shaped beer before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), right wing Mark Stone, center, and defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) celebrate after Stone scored during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Golden Knights records the passing parade before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The puck gets under Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) for a Golden Knights goal while Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94), Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) and Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) watch during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

People cheer as DJ Steve Aoki performs outside T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, before the Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Golden Knights against the Florida Panthers, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) is congratulated by right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans listen to music and get pumped up outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) is knocked backwards after scoring on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Blue Man Group shoot streamers about the Golden Knights fans enjoying the music outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) is knocked into the bench by Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights DJ Michael Toast gets the fans pumped up outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights celebrate after scoring on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) takes a break during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fan Jourdan Lasko of Henderson with her homemade trophy outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans are covered in streamers outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates at the bench after his second goal of the night during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) gats past Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura (28) and Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) for a score during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Captain Mark Stone recorded his second-ever hat trick, and the Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena to clinch the franchise’s first championship.

The Knights became the seventh team in NHL history to win a Cup in its first six seasons. The Knights also became the 21st active franchise with a title.

Defensemen Nic Hague and Alec Martinez, left wings Reilly Smith and Ivan Barbashev and right wing Michael Amadio also scored in a game that felt like more of a coronation than a contest. Nicolas Roy added the final goal.

The Panthers, playing without injured leading scorer Matthew Tkachuk, got goals from defenseman Aaron Ekblad, right wing Sam Reinhart and center Sam Bennett, but otherwise offered little resistance in front of a record announced crowd of 19,058.

The Knights led 2-0 after the first period and 6-1 after two. They set a franchise record for the most goals in a playoff game and tied their record for the most in any game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

