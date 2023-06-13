86°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Champions! Golden Knights win Stanley Cup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2023 - 1:52 pm
 
Updated June 13, 2023 - 7:55 pm
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrat ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate Hague’s goal during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster flies a flag as DJ Steve Aoki perfor ...
Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster flies a flag as DJ Steve Aoki performs outside T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, before the Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Golden Knights against the Florida Panthers, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves a goal attempt by Florida Panthers center Aleksa ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves a goal attempt by Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) with Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) near during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights fans celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scored a goal dur ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scored a goal during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsk ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), center, celebrates with Golden Knights center Chandl ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), center, celebrates with Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), left, and Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) after he scored a goal against Florida Panthers during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
The Vegas Belles parade toward T-Mobile Arena before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final ...
The Vegas Belles parade toward T-Mobile Arena before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fan Lincoln Utrecht, 7, center, throws confetti in the air before Game 5 of the ...
Golden Knights fan Lincoln Utrecht, 7, center, throws confetti in the air before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring on Florida Panthers goaltend ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Golden Knights starting lineup takes the ice before facing the Florida Panthers in Game 5 o ...
The Golden Knights starting lineup takes the ice before facing the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins (21) and Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) fall in ...
Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins (21) and Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) fall into Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) after Cousins took a shot on goal during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights players come out during introductions before the first period in Game 5 of the N ...
Golden Knights players come out during introductions before the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights players celebrate a score over Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) ...
Golden Knights players celebrate a score over Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights fans celebrate a score over Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) du ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate a score over Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrate a score ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrate a score over Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
DJ Steve Aoki performs for the Golden Knights fans outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stan ...
DJ Steve Aoki performs for the Golden Knights fans outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) slams Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) int ...
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) slams Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) into the bench during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. Kolesar was charged with a minor penalty. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) scored a goal d ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) scored a goal during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) is taken down by Florida Panthers defenseman Josh ...
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) is taken down by Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura (28) as the puck gets past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights fan Jourdan Lasko of Henderson with her homemade trophy with other fans outside ...
Golden Knights fan Jourdan Lasko of Henderson with her homemade trophy with other fans outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal while Florida Panthers center Ale ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal while Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) watches during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Vivas cheerleaders march around before the Game 5 of the NHL hockey ...
Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Vivas cheerleaders march around before the Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
A Golden Knights fan holds up a Stanley Cup-shaped beer before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley ...
A Golden Knights fan holds up a Stanley Cup-shaped beer before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), right wing Mark Stone, center, and defenseman Z ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), right wing Mark Stone, center, and defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) celebrate after Stone scored during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Golden Knights records the passing parade before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final F ...
A Golden Knights records the passing parade before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The puck gets under Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) for a Golden Knights goal ...
The puck gets under Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) for a Golden Knights goal while Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94), Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) and Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) watch during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
People cheer as DJ Steve Aoki performs outside T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, before t ...
People cheer as DJ Steve Aoki performs outside T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, before the Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Golden Knights against the Florida Panthers, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) is congratulated by right wing Jonathan Marchessau ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) is congratulated by right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans listen to music and get pumped up outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Fina ...
Fans listen to music and get pumped up outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) is knocked backwards after scoring on Florida Pant ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) is knocked backwards after scoring on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Blue Man Group shoot streamers about the Golden Knights fans enjoying the music outside bef ...
The Blue Man Group shoot streamers about the Golden Knights fans enjoying the music outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) is knocked into the bench by Golden Knights right ...
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) is knocked into the bench by Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights DJ Michael Toast gets the fans pumped up outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey ...
Golden Knights DJ Michael Toast gets the fans pumped up outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights celebrate after scoring on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) dur ...
Golden Knights celebrate after scoring on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) takes a break during the second period in Game 5 of th ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) takes a break during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fan Jourdan Lasko of Henderson with her homemade trophy outside before Game 5 of ...
Golden Knights fan Jourdan Lasko of Henderson with her homemade trophy outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights fans are covered in streamers outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cu ...
Golden Knights fans are covered in streamers outside before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck during the second period in Game 5 of t ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates at the bench after his second goal of the ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates at the bench after his second goal of the night during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) gats past Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura ...
Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) gats past Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura (28) and Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) for a score during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Captain Mark Stone recorded his second-ever hat trick, and the Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena to clinch the franchise’s first championship.

The Knights became the seventh team in NHL history to win a Cup in its first six seasons. The Knights also became the 21st active franchise with a title.

Defensemen Nic Hague and Alec Martinez, left wings Reilly Smith and Ivan Barbashev and right wing Michael Amadio also scored in a game that felt like more of a coronation than a contest. Nicolas Roy added the final goal.

The Panthers, playing without injured leading scorer Matthew Tkachuk, got goals from defenseman Aaron Ekblad, right wing Sam Reinhart and center Sam Bennett, but otherwise offered little resistance in front of a record announced crowd of 19,058.

The Knights led 2-0 after the first period and 6-1 after two. They set a franchise record for the most goals in a playoff game and tied their record for the most in any game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Game 5 set to be most expensive ticket in Knights’ history
Game 5 set to be most expensive ticket in Knights’ history
2
A’s ballpark funding bill passed by Nevada Senate
A’s ballpark funding bill passed by Nevada Senate
3
‘I’m not OK’: Mother grieves loss of 2nd son after crash, shooting
‘I’m not OK’: Mother grieves loss of 2nd son after crash, shooting
4
‘Eye candy everywhere’: 1st look inside new $20M steakhouse above the Strip
‘Eye candy everywhere’: 1st look inside new $20M steakhouse above the Strip
5
Popular valley barbecue spot ‘total loss’ in fire, owner says
Popular valley barbecue spot ‘total loss’ in fire, owner says
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) celebrate afte ...
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 5
RJ

The Golden Knights are one win away from delivering the Stanley Cup to Las Vegas for the first time ever. Here’s how to watch.

More stories
Knights pound Panthers, take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Knights pound Panthers, take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
‘Our best game of the playoffs’: Golden Knights head to Stanley Cup Final
‘Our best game of the playoffs’: Golden Knights head to Stanley Cup Final
Panthers star doesn’t play in Game 5 against Golden Knights
Panthers star doesn’t play in Game 5 against Golden Knights
Golden Knights to face upstart opponent in Stanley Cup Final
Golden Knights to face upstart opponent in Stanley Cup Final
5 keys to Knights victory vs. Florida in the Stanley Cup Final
5 keys to Knights victory vs. Florida in the Stanley Cup Final
Golden Knights-Panthers season series recap
Golden Knights-Panthers season series recap