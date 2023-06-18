95°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Golden Knights take Stanley Cup to Circa

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2023 - 12:21 pm
 
Derek and Nicole Stevens art show with the Stanley Cup at Circa on Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Ni ...
Derek and Nicole Stevens art show with the Stanley Cup at Circa on Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Nicole Stevens)
Golden Knights center William Karlsson cheers toward the crowd as the Knights take the stage to ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson cheers toward the crowd as the Knights take the stage to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights’ victory celebration wound up at a hockey fan’s hotel Saturday night.

The team and Stanley Cup rolled into Circa, owned by Derek Stevens, who grew up a Detroit Res Wings fan but is now all-in with the Golden Knights.

“It was great to have the team and the Stanley Cup at Circa,” Stevens said in text Sunday morning. “It was awesome to have The Stanley Cup stop in Vegas Vickie’s for drinks and pictures before heading to Barrys for a championship dinner.”

Stevens’ wife, Nicole, posted a shot of the couple with the Cup, and also a close-up of the team’s uniform with a Circa Sports logo patch.

Nicole Stevens’ message:

“The @GoldenKnights have had a plain jersey since 2017. This year they wore a @CircaSports patch on their jerseys at home and this year they won the Stanley Cup! Coincidence? I think not! #Vegas #hockey #NHL”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Blaine calls out, Las Vegas Strip future uncertain
Blaine calls out, Las Vegas Strip future uncertain
2
Uknighted! Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship on Strip
Uknighted! Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship on Strip
3
JONAH GOLDBERG: Republicans wanted Clinton prosecuted for her emails. And now they defend Trump?
JONAH GOLDBERG: Republicans wanted Clinton prosecuted for her emails. And now they defend Trump?
4
Knights keep party going with stop at owner’s Montana ranch
Knights keep party going with stop at owner’s Montana ranch
5
Aces reprimanded by league for improper use of flight service
Aces reprimanded by league for improper use of flight service
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup — PHOTOS
Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup — PHOTOS
Golden Knights fans scoop up Stanley Cup championship merchandise
Golden Knights fans scoop up Stanley Cup championship merchandise
Club Stanley Cup: Inside the Golden Knights afterparty on the Strip
Club Stanley Cup: Inside the Golden Knights afterparty on the Strip
Marshmello, Lil Jon headline Vegas Stanley Cup shows
Marshmello, Lil Jon headline Vegas Stanley Cup shows
‘Electrifying’: Wayne Newton thrilled at Golden Knights’ title
‘Electrifying’: Wayne Newton thrilled at Golden Knights’ title
Uknighted! Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship on Strip
Uknighted! Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship on Strip