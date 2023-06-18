Golden Knights take Stanley Cup to Circa

Derek Stevens likes his sports, and trophies. He welcomed the Golden Knights to Circa on Saturday.

Derek and Nicole Stevens art show with the Stanley Cup at Circa on Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Nicole Stevens)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson cheers toward the crowd as the Knights take the stage to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights’ victory celebration wound up at a hockey fan’s hotel Saturday night.

The team and Stanley Cup rolled into Circa, owned by Derek Stevens, who grew up a Detroit Res Wings fan but is now all-in with the Golden Knights.

“It was great to have the team and the Stanley Cup at Circa,” Stevens said in text Sunday morning. “It was awesome to have The Stanley Cup stop in Vegas Vickie’s for drinks and pictures before heading to Barrys for a championship dinner.”

Stevens’ wife, Nicole, posted a shot of the couple with the Cup, and also a close-up of the team’s uniform with a Circa Sports logo patch.

Nicole Stevens’ message:

“The @GoldenKnights have had a plain jersey since 2017. This year they wore a @CircaSports patch on their jerseys at home and this year they won the Stanley Cup! Coincidence? I think not! #Vegas #hockey #NHL”

