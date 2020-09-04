Gov. Sisolak still says no to ticketed entertainment

Gov. Steve Sisolak has reportedly reviewed entertainment-safety initiatives by major Las Vegas resort companies, but there is no plan for the return of live entertainment.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak spoke Thursday of his statewide COVID task force, which is reviewing plans from counties to possibly relax restrictions on public venues.

But don’t start looking for Aerosmith tickets just yet. There won’t be any toys in the attic, or at Park Theater, for a long time.

“There are areas we would clearly like to make adjustments, would be the best word, in the restrictions,” Sisolak said in his latest COVID response news conference on Thursday afternoon. “That would include houses of worship. That would include youth sports. That would include allowing some of these businesses that would allow small meetings in a restaurant or in a meeting facility where they could host X-number of people, depending on the capacity, in a safe manner.”

But the safety zone does not yet include an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena, the NFL at Allegiant Stadium, or even Steven Tyler and the boys at Park MGM.

“We’re not talking about … a Vegas Golden Knights game, or the Raiders, that’s not something we’re doing,” Sisolak said. “We’re not having concerts where you have to pay to go in. Those wouldn’t be included.”

Sisolak has reportedly reviewed entertainment-safety initiatives by major Las Vegas resort companies. But there is still no timeline of when such paid venues as House of Blues will be reviewed in the same way as houses of worship.

However …

We have groomers!

The paid-ticket restriction does not apply to Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which is now presenting live entertainment. The salon, cocktail lounge and snack-a-torium is offering, simply, “Live Band” entertainment in its speakeasy room from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Go to thebarbershoplv.com for info.

Order the combination

Ken Henderson is moving closer to reopening his Notoriety entertainment venue AND pizza joint at Neonopolis. Henderson is adding an oven for nights of personal pizza, with ambient entertainment and also FizzyWater.

Expect the new amenities to be ready to roll next weekend. Key to this new approach is that venues are not allowed to formally advertise their acts. So, for example, expect a jazz night from a great singer who makes Las Vegas his homes. I mean, home.

Rich pageant

Superstar DJ Marshmello is No. 35 on the new Forbes list of 100 highest-paid celebrities from June 2019 through this May. He made $56 million over the magazine’s timeline.

The listing opened the chance to return to the bucket-headed sensation’s two-year $60 million contract with Kaos Nightclub at the Palms (he reportedly received less than half of that figure in a contract buyout).

In its listing of Marshmello, Forbes has managed to publish something ignored by the DJ’s own Wikipedia page, which does not mention the Palms or Kaos.

The magazine also lists such Las Vegas-related celebs as restaurateur Gordon Ramsay (No. 19, $70 million), XS Nightclub headliners The Chainsmokers (No. 21, $68 million) and Drake (No. 49, $49 million), MGM Grand headliner David Copperfield (No. 60, $46 million), former Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner Celine Dion (No. 73, $42 million), and Park Theater’s Lady Gaga (No. 87, $38 million).

Reality star and Kylie Jenner topped the list with $590 million, a figure that ballooned after she made $540 million (pre-tax) when she sold 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics in January. Rap star and kinda presidential candidate Kanye West was No. 2 with $170 million.

‘Talk’-ed out

Marie Osmond has left “The Talk” after one season, reported by multiple publications Wednesday. She and executive producer John Redmann are both leaving the show, and are working on a new show with VicacomCBS.

Osmond has not responded to calls or texts for comment. She did post on her social-media accounts, “One of the highlights of my year at #TheTalk was working with my dear friend John Redmann (former EP and showrunner) and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing.”

Osmond also said she and her husband, Steve had dropped off their youngest two kids off at college and “we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”

Osmond’s departure comes as “The Talk” is closing its summer hiatus ahead of the Season 11 start of production this month. Osmond’s partnership with Redmann is a natural continuation of their long professional bond and personal friendship. Redmann was a leading advocate of Osmond’s as she joined “The Talk” in 2019. He’s also a big Vegas fan.

‘X’ in the ‘Race’

“X Burlesque” is featured in the latest episode of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Vegas Revue” on VH1 at 8 p.m. Friday. The show takes us behind the scenes at Ru Paul’s live show at Flamingo Showroom. We are reminded, “In Vegas, know when to walk away,” which is SO pre-COVID.

Life’s Mosaic

Entertainment figures around the city have taken note of some listings and activity at Mosaic on the Strip. We have seen some social posts of the Elton John/Billy Joel tribute show performed in the venue last week, and also event listings on the club’s website.

All of this is to prepare for the time when such entertainment can be authorized as “ambient,” says venue operator Dean Coleman. The shows are to be streamed from inside the venue for a private audience. Coleman is also planning a food vendor. The rotating shows include “Aussie Heat,” “A Mob Story” and “Piano Men: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John.”

Sweets’ spot

“PodKats!” is going live again on the Review-Journal Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Friday. This is a next-level “PodKats!” event, with several Vegas entertainers and newsmakers wafting in as we chat from Melody Sweets’ backyard. This is a Labor Day weekend kickoff scene, with visits from a king, some magicians and a couple of Magic Mikes.

