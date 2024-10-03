‘Gritty’ rock legends returning to Las Vegas Strip

Vince Neil, formerly of Motley Crue, plays a New Year's Eve concert at the East Side Cannery hotel-casino on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

Vince Neil, frontman of Motley Crue, on the red carpet before Keep Memory Alive's 21st annual Power of Love gala, raising money for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health's programs and services, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Henderson on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil talks to Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on the purple carpet 22nd annual Power of Love gala in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, April 28, 2018. The event benefits the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vince Neil, from left, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee, of Motley Crue, arrive at the world premiere of "The Dirt" on Monday, March 18, 2019, at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Dr. Feelgood is back in practice on the Strip.

Mötley Crüe is returning to Las Vegas in the spring with “The Las Vegas Residency,” 11 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM running March 28-April 19. Specific dates are March 28, 29; and April 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12 and 16. Tickets go on sale to the public 10 a.m. Oct. 11 Pacific time at ticketmaster.com/MotleyCrueVegas

This is the Crüe third Vegas residency, following runs at the then-Joint at Hard Rock Hotel (today’s Theater at Virgin Hotel) in 2012 and 2013. They reunited for show on their Stadium Tour at Allegiant Stadium, along with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, on Sept. 9, 2022.

From a statement announcing the residency, “Mötley Crüe will take the audience on a journey back to their gritty rock beginnings next spring. The tell-all show will immerse the audience in the band’s history leading all the way through the record-breaking Stadium Tour.”

In a collective statement, the band said: “Mötley Crüe and Las Vegas have always been the perfect combination of extravagance and decadence. We’ve always loved the idea of the Vegas residency, because we’ve always loved the idea to stay in one location so we could build a unique show for the fans. We’re excited to get into rehearsals and work up a lot of songs that have been requested by the fans for years.”

The band’s lineup for the Dolby Live series is not specified, though we can expect front man Vince Neil, bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee and guitarist John 5 to perform. Original guitarist Mick Mars announced his retirement from the band, due to health reasons, in October 2022.

The band has announced its retirement from touring, famously and publicly signing a contract in Hollywood in January 2014 it would no longer tour. But the “cessation of touring” contract was subsequently cast aside, and the band returned with a comeback in 2018 as the Netflix biopic “The Dirt” was released.

The band said the legal agreement was “off the table” due to fan demand. Founded in L.A. in 1981, the Crüe has sold more than 100 million albums internationally, with seven platinum and multiplatinum albums in the U.S., and 22 top-40 mainstream rock hits.

In a 2022 interview, Neil, a former Las Vegas resident who now lives in Nashville said, “We’re far from being over,” and forecast a third Vegas residency run.

“We have definitely talked about doing it, and everybody loves to do the residencies, so I say, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna do it,” Neil said. “We just have to look at sometime in ‘24, to be back in Vegas. But we will be back.”

