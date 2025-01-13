Groundbreaking Strip superstar to perform at Trump inauguration

Carrie Underwood is shown with the dice clock AEG Presents presented to her for her 41st birthday celebration at Resorts World Theatre on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The portrait is made of of 6,400 dice, created by artists Ben Hoblyn and Ross Montgomery of the custom-art company Dice Ideas. (AEG Presents)

Carrie Underwood arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Barclays Center in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The first headliner ever at a prominent Strip theater is taking a significant spot at Donald Trump’s inauguration next week.

Carrie Underwood will sing “America the Beautiful” at Trump’s inauguration Jan. 20 at the U.S. Capitol, according to a copy of the inaugural program proved to The Associated Press on Monday.

“God Bless The U.S.A.” country star and former Las Vegas lounge mainstay Lee Greenwood, and opera singer Christopher Maccio are also scheduled to perform.

Underwood stepped in to open Resorts World Theatre in November 2021, taking Celine Dion’s spot as the theater’s debut headliner. Underwood was the first out after Dion was forced from the stage for Stiff Person Syndrome, which continues to keep her from returning full-time to the stage.

The Trump event is Underwood’s first inaugural performance.

In a statement Monday, Underwood said, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

The “American Idol” breakout superstar has announced that this is her final year of her “Reflection” production on the Strip. Her final dates are March 26, 28 and 29; and April 2, 4, 5, 9, 11 and 12.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.