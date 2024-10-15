Las Vegas Strip headliner sets final residency dates

The “Reflection” show is closing next April: “I have absolutely loved performing in Las Vegas over the past three years.”

Carrie Underwood is shown with the dice clock AEG Presents presented to her for her 41st birthday celebration at Resorts World Theatre on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The portrait is made of of 6,400 dice, created by artists Ben Hoblyn and Ross Montgomery of the custom-art company Dice Ideas. (AEG Presents)

Carrie Underwood arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Barclays Center in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Carrie Underwood’s work here is done.

The headliner who opened Resorts World Theatre in a pinch has announced her final dates for “Reflection,” April 9, 11-12.

“I have absolutely loved performing in Las Vegas over the past three years,” Underwood said in a statement, now referring to her Resorts World show in past tense. “I am so proud of the ‘Reflection’ production, which is truly one of my favorite shows to perform. It’s been so special to reflect on the greatest hits that have defined my career so far and to get to share them with the fans that come to Vegas from all over the world.”

Tickets for those dates are on sale 10 a.m. Friday Pacific time at AXS.com. Her dates this month, beginning Wednesday and this weekend, are on sale now. So are her six previously announced dates March 26, 28-29; and April 2, 4-5.

AEG Presents Senior Vice President Bobby Reynolds noted the show’s strong sales since opening in November 2021. Speaking of Underwood, he said, “Her unparalleled talent matched with her vision for ‘Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency’ created an unprecedented concert experience for over 300,000 adoring fans.”

Underwood’s “Reflection” show was booked by AEG Presents, in its exclusive partnership with the resort. The “Sunday Night Football” theme song performer stepped in as the venue’s first headliner in November 2021, after Celine Dion pulled her dates while suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome.

Dates for Dion’s possible return are being held through 2025. The former Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner has not specified if or how she will make it back to an extended engagement. Other than to express optimism she will return to live performance, Dion’s reps have consistently declined to comment on the strategy behind her return.

Last week, Dion released the single and video of her performance of French favorite Édith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour” (“Hymn to Love”) at the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics in July. That remains her only live performance since she stepped down just before the pandemic in March 2020.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.