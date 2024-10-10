Watch Celine Dion’s only live performance in nearly 5 years — VIDEO

The legendary Las Vegas headliner has dropped the produced video of her performance at the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics in July.

Celine Dion performs in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows Canadian Singer Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)

Celine Dion’s only live performance in nearly five years is now available on her official YouTube page.

Dion dropped the produced video of her singing French favorite Édith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour” (“Hymn to Love”) at the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics in July.

Aside from a remix of “Set My Heart on Fire (I’m Alive x And The Beat Goes On),” the clip is Dion’s first officially released music since the 2019 album “Courage.” The documentary “I Am: Celine Dion” came out in June.

Off the stage since March 2020 and still working through Stiff Person Syndrome, Dion’s status as a headliner at Resorts World Theatre remains on hold.

