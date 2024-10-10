82°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Watch Celine Dion’s only live performance in nearly 5 years — VIDEO

Céline Dion - Hymne à l'amour (Live aux Jeux Olympiques de Paris 2024 / Live from the Olympic Games (Celine Dion/YouTube)
This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows Canadian Singer Celine Dion perf ...
This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows Canadian Singer Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)
Celine Dion performs in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, ...
Celine Dion performs in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
More Stories
Chevy Chase and Ethan Embry seen at the New Line Cinema presents the Premiere of "Vacation ...
‘Vegas Vacation’ co-star knocks the Trop — in ’97
Resort legend lip-syncs to close Las Vegas Strip event
The Tropicana is shown about two hours before its implosion on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (John Kat ...
Remembering a day with Tark, a night with Dad as Trop drops
The cast of Chippendales. (Chippendales)
A first: Chippendales at the Rio to unionize
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2024 - 10:26 am
 
Updated October 10, 2024 - 10:57 am

Celine Dion’s only live performance in nearly five years is now available on her official YouTube page.

Dion dropped the produced video of her singing French favorite Édith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour” (“Hymn to Love”) at the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics in July.

Aside from a remix of “Set My Heart on Fire (I’m Alive x And The Beat Goes On),” the clip is Dion’s first officially released music since the 2019 album “Courage.” The documentary “I Am: Celine Dion” came out in June.

Off the stage since March 2020 and still working through Stiff Person Syndrome, Dion’s status as a headliner at Resorts World Theatre remains on hold.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Van Halen legend wants his own Las Vegas resort
By / RJ

“I’ve got plans. The Cabo Wabo Resort and Casino,” Sammy Hagar said Friday just after receiving a Key to the Las Vegas Strip at his Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

MORE STORIES