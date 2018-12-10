Hall & Oates, John Fogerty return in spring to Las Vegas Strip

The top-selling duo in rock history and an icon of Woodstock are returning to the Strip in the spring.

John Fogerty uncorks "Suzie Q" at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, Jan. 10, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal). @JohnnyKats

Daryl Hall, left, and John Oates pose before the 56th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., May 20, 2008. (Chris Pizzello/AP, file)

The stage set for John Fogerty at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal). @JohnnyKats

Daryl Hall and John Oates return to Las Vegas March 20, 22 and 23 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. And, John Fogerty is back at Encore Theater for “My 50 Year Trip” running April 10, 12-13, 17 and 19-20.

Hall & Oates most recently appeared on the Strip in one-night engagement at T-Mobile Arena in March 2017. In a statement, Hall said, “I’ve played Vegas many times in my career, so I’m looking forward to bringing our kind of soul to the Vegas Strip with this run of shows at Caesars Palace.”

The duo’s hit-making peak was the mid-1970s through the mid-1980s, with six No. 1 Billboard singles: “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” “Maneater” and “Out of Touch.” They also notched five additional top-10 singles and a series of six multiplatinum albums from “Bigger Than Both of Us” through “Big Bang Boom.”

Ticket prices start at $59.95 (not including fees) and can be purchased in person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Box Office, by calling 866-320-9763 or online at ticketmaster.com.

Fogerty is a recurring headliner at Encore Theater after originating his “Fortunate Son” show at The Venetian in January 2016. His new show’s title indicates a nostalgic run through Creedence Clearwater Revival’s set list at Woodstock in August 1969.

“I’ve been looking forward to celebrating this milestone,” Fogerty said in a statement. “I can’t believe it’s been 50 years since I wrote and released ‘Proud Mary,’ ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain,’ ‘Fortunate Son,’ ‘Born on the Bayou’ and so many others. I think about the wonderful places it’s taken me since 1969 and playing Woodstock. This is going to be a great year of celebrations for all of us!”

Tickets for Fogerty’s series also start at $59.50 (not including fees) and will be on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Wynn box office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com.

