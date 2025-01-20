Hard rockers delay 60th-anniversary residency at Planet Hollywood

Drummer Mikkey Dee’s illness has forced a delay in the Scorpions’ 2025 series on the Strip.

Klaus Meine, left, and the guitarist Matthias Jabs of the band Scorpions perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Jabs plays the same guitar that he performed with at the first Rock in Rio festival in 1985. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The Scorpions, shown at Neon Museum in Las Vegas, are pushing back their residency at PH Live until August. (Marc Theis)

Their drummer is ill, and the Scorpions are delayed.

Citing Mikkey Dee’s recent health crisis, the legendary German hard-rock band is pushing back their residency at PH Live until August. The five dates run Aug. 14-23, and are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com.

The shows celebrate the band’s 60th anniversary and were originally scheduled to run Feb. 28-March 11. Fellow hard-rock outfit Buckcherry is the support act.

The Scorpions made the announcement Friday on social media: “We regret to inform you that due to Mikkey Dee’s ongoing recovery from his recent hospitalization, we have made the decision to postpone our Coming Home to Las Vegas Residency to August 2025. The health and well-being of our brother is of the utmost importance. We wish Mikkey a full and speedy recovery and look forward to rocking with you all again soon!”

The 61-year-old Dee posted Jan. 2 of his near-death experience, having been diagnosed with sepsis. He termed his blood infection “very serious,” specifying, “I was admitted for three weeks but now I am home fighting this bastard bacteria. Thankfully, I have received fantastic care at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, my hometown.”

The Swedish musician has previously been a member of Motörhead, joining the Scorps in 2016. Klaus Meine, Rudolf Schenker, Matthaias Jabs, Pawel Maciwoda and Dee are the band’s current roster.

