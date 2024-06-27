Hot comic makes a power play at Las Vegas’ NHL Awards show

Matt Friend says of his NHL Awards hosting role: “I like coming in with a purpose and a job.”

Matt Friend arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images)

For a guy who graduated from college just four years ago, Matt Friend already identifies the difference between a “guarantee” and a “four wall” deal in Las Vegas.

“This is the right way to do it, because I’m guaranteed to make money, which feels good,” says the 25-year-old rising comic, host of the NHL Awards show at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater on Thursday. “I like coming in with a purpose and a job, and not feeling like I just got robbed by the end of it. So that’s that’s a nice feeling.”

A sage perspective from a young buck who loves pucks.

Funny and fast-witted, Friend is in town to host the NHL’s award show, originating live from Vegas at 4 p.m. Thursday on ESPN (tickets to see it live are still available at Ticketmaster.com).

Canadian DJ duo Loud Luxury and singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs are the featured performers for the event’s debut at Fontainebleau. Pete Wentz (“Fall Out Boy”), comedian and actor Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live”), and actors Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”) and Noah LaLonde (“My Life with the Walter Boys”) are among the presenters.

A 2020 graduate of the New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study, Friend takes the prominent role with some stage experience and a national following. His momentum has built since he appeared on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with Ryan Seacrest.

In April, Friend appeared at the annual White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington in April. In May, he headlined during the “Netflix Is A Joke” festival in L.A.

Friend is a Chicago Blackhawks fan who has not experienced a Golden Knights game, but has some stage time in Las Vegas. He played Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, after winning “Kenan Thompson’s Ultimate Comedy Experience” at Caroline’s in New York. In April, he headlined Wiseguys Comedy Club in Town Square.

“That’s very wild, because Kenan hosted this thing a couple of times,” Friend says. “I’m thrilled to join him and Will Arnett as heroes of mine who have hosted the awards.”

The comic is known for portraying Howard Stern, Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell. Friend has lined up the “Friends In High Places” podcast on Bill Maher’s Club Random Network. He joins Maher, Billy Corgan, Fred Durst, Sage Steele and Kevin Garnett as a long-form host on the platform.

It’s a power play, to borrow a hockey term. Friend is excited at the chance to perform in one of his favorite cities, to honor his favorite sport.

“To say it’s a dream come true is an understatement,” Friend says. “I’m a comedian, but my real idols and inspirations are the great hosts, Johnny Carson is a big one, and Jimmy Fallon. I’m an old soul, and Vegas is kind of the embodiment of a rebellious era that I love so much.”

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section. His "PodKats!" podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.