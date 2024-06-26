What’s at stake during the NHL Awards at Fontainebleau?
The NHL Awards return to Las Vegas on Thursday. Here are the major contenders for all the top honors at this year’s show.
The most important hardware of the NHL season was given out Monday when the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup.
The won’t stop the league from giving out a few more honors this week in Las Vegas.
The NHL Awards returns to town Thursday for the 11th time since 2009. The league’s yearly gala has cycled through Strip venues over the years, with its next stop being the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau. The event will serve as a precursor to the NHL draft, which will take place at The Sphere on Friday and Saturday.
This year’s awards show is going to be different.
The ceremony used to run two hours long, with every award being presented in that time frame. This year the NHL is speeding things up by announcing several honors ahead of time.
Notable awards that have been given out include the Jack Adams Award for coach of the year (Vancouver’s Rick Tocchet), the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward (Florida captain Aleksander Barkov) and the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for most gentlemanly player (Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin).
Five have yet to be given out: The Hart Trophy for NHL MVP, the Norris Trophy for best defenseman, the Calder Trophy for rookie of the year, the Vezina Trophy for best goaltender and the Ted Lindsay Award for MVP as voted on by the NHL Players’ Association.
Here’s a look at the finalists for each award:
Hart Trophy
Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
Kucherov led the league in scoring with 144 points, earning him his second Art Ross Trophy. He won his first Hart Trophy the last time he led the NHL in points in 2019. He would become the first two-time Hart winner in Lightning history.
Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche
MacKinnon finished second in scoring this season with a career-high 140 points and helped lead the Avalanche to their seventh straight playoff appearance. MacKinnon and Kucherov recorded the fourth and fifth 140-point seasons in the last 30 years.
Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers
The 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy winner for playoff MVP is trying to become the first back-to-back MVP since Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin in 2008-09. A win would give McDavid, who finished with 132 points, his fourth MVP and his third in four years.
Prediction: Kucherov
Norris Trophy
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks captain led all defensemen in scoring with 92 points. That point total, as well as his 72 assists, set a franchise record. Hughes would become the fourth U.S.-born player to win the award.
Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
The 2020 Norris winner led all defensemen with 23 goals and had his second 80-point season in three years. Josi had 73 points in Nashville’s last 63 games, which included a franchise-record 18-game point streak.
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Makar, the 2022 Norris winner, scored a career-high 90 points this year. He’s recorded at least a point per game in every season except his rookie year in 2019-2020.
Prediction: Hughes
Calder Trophy
Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks
This year’s No. 1 overall pick came as advertised. He led all rookies with 61 points despite missing 14 games with a fractured jaw.
Brock Faber, D, Minnesota Wild
The 45th pick from the 2020 draft was tied for second among rookies in scoring with 47 points. His average ice time of 24:58 ranked sixth in the NHL and first among rookies.
Luke Hughes, D, New Jersey Devils
Quinn’s younger brother — and also the younger brother of New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes — matched Faber by scoring 47 points, the second-most by a rookie defenseman in franchise history.
Prediction: Bedard
Vezina Trophy
Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers
The Stanley Cup-winning goalie is looking for his third Vezina Trophy and first since 2017. Bobrovsky’s 36 wins were the second-most in team history.
Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks
Demko, a first-time finalist, set personal bests in wins (35), save percentage (.918) and shutouts (five) to help the Canucks to their first division title since 2013.
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
Hellebuyck earned the Jennings Trophy as the goalie who allowed the fewest goals this season. He allowed three goals or fewer in 50 of 60 games.
Prediction: Hellebuyck
Ted Lindsay Award
Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs
The 2022 recipient posted a career-high 69 goals and was this season’s Rocket Richard winner for the most goals in the NHL.
MacKinnon
MacKinnon is a first-time finalist. He opened the season with a 35-game home point streak, the second-best ever behind Wayne Gretzky’s 40-game mark in 1989.
Kucherov
Kucherov is looking to become a two-time winner after taking home this award in 2019.
Prediction: Matthews
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.