Howard Hughes’ items being sold from famed Las Vegas ‘Green House’

In 1969, Howard Hughes bought KLAS, which operates next door to his “Green House,” where he lived from 1953 to 1954.

A vintage original gelatin silver photograph of Howard Hughes, depicting the legendary, eccentric industrialist and aviation pioneer in aviator gear beside the propellered engine of an airplane. Inscribed black ink, "To Al Lodwick, Best of luck" and signed "Howard Hughes" In the lower right of photo. Lodwick was Hughes' flight manager during his record setting flight around the world in 1938. (Heritage Auctions)

Three Bakelite Telephones (1950s). Vintage original (3) office telephones with amplifier including (2) black rotary phones with extension numbers 1-"066 0315" and 1-"066 0314" and (1) dedicated extension phone with no dial "066 0314. Accompanied by the metal cased wall amplifier box. Items range in size from 9" x 9" x 6" to 9.5" x 7" x 3.5." Electronics present but untested. Acquired from Hughes' office in his broadcasting station, KLAS TV, Channel 8 in Las Vegas. Exhibiting age and use. In vintage Good to Very Good condition. Comes with a COA from Heritage Auctions.

Rare is it that a black rotary phone generates interest on the resale market. But a trio of vintage Bakelite telephones — along with a metal-cased, wall amplifier box — are on sale on the international Heritage Auctions website.

Why would we be, you know, dialing up such information? These telephones were once owned by legendary billionaire and Las Vegas hotel-casino pioneer Howard Hughes. The Swedish-manufactured phones have been stored for nearly 70 years in the historic “Green House” in the KLAS Channel 8 parking lot.

Also being auctioned from the Green House are Hughes’ Thomas A. Edison-brand “Voicewriter Dictaphone (with patented “Ear-Tuned Jewel-Action”), a Revere-brand reel-to-reel tape recorder, and a wooden console cabinet with internal electric wiring and external cord and plug with cabinet doors a sliding (this would be to hold a TV, by design).

All the items date to the 1950s, when they were considered state-of-the-art. These pieces are among several of Hughes’ personal belongings up for bid through July 22, listed in order on the Heritage Auction website.

The sale draws a light on the Green House itself, which was built in 1951. Hughes leased the five-bedroom abode for about a year between 1953-‘54. He ordered the home to remain unchanged, as he left it, even after his return to Las Vegas in 1966, when he took over the top two floor of the Desert Inn.

Hughes would go on to buy the D.I., Sands, Silver Slipper, New Frontier, Landmark and Castaways, a major step in legitimizing Las Vegas’s casino industry and image around the world.

In 1969, Hughes also bought KLAS, which operates next door to the Green House. The residence was scoured upon Hughes’ death in 1976, as officials searched vainly for the billionaire’s will.

What happens to the Green House now, as its contents are being sold, is not known. KLAS officials have not yet returned messages for comment. Maybe they’ve installed Bakelite phones at the CBS affiliate. Whatever, we anticipate some closure on the reopening of the Hughes legacy, even if it is being auctioned off.

Maxim-um King memories

Mac King celebrated his first anniversary at Excalibur’s Thunderland Showroom on Wednesday. In doing so, the fabulous comic-magician conjured memories of his start in Las Vegas nearly 23 years ago.

King was originally a headliner at the old Maxim hotel-casino just east of the Strip on Flamingo Road, where Westin Las Vegas now stands. In August 1999, then-Maxim General Manager Jeremy Coleman signed King two a two-year contract for King’s first Vegas residency.

After two months, Maxim announced it would be closing, effective November of that year.

King and then-Maxim Entertainment Director (and King’s current producer and business partner) Bill Voelkner used the next two months to effectively audition King’s show for resort officials. King signed with Harrah’s just before Maxim closed, debuting at Harrah’s Improv comedy room in January 2000.

King headlined at Harrah’s up until signing with Adam Steck’s SPI Entertainment last year, and is currently the Strip’s longest-running headliner.

The Maxim days returned to conversation during King’s celebration and terrific performance. Coleman today is divisional vice president of Earl Enterprises, parent company of Buca di Beppo.

The Italian restaurant operates next to Thunderland at ExCal.

And guess who King’s team contacted when they needed someone to provide the food at Wednesday’s party. The executive who brought him to Vegas nearly a quarter-century ago.

“Jeremy was very accommodating and very nice about it,” King said. “I guess that’s his way of making up for what happened at the Maxim (laughs). But I’ve just enjoyed this whole ride, and I’m still having fun doing it.”

Wild night

The entertainment couple Brandon Godfrey and Sean Stewart Godfrey give life to the term, “I wanna party with them.” The married couple who power Soul of Motown at Westgate Cabaret, and are also a lounge hit as NPerson at International Bar, took on a date night Tuesday.

The couple ventured to Aliante, where Brandon played the “Wish Mistress: Wilds” slot machine. The Wish Mistress on the machine is quite sensational, BTW. She could be in Soul of Motown.

In this game, you win a jackpot by lining up five WILD logos on four rows. Brandon did that, and came away with $5,000. “We go there often, to the movie theater,” Sean says, adding that the key to the game is, “You’ve got to have patience with it.” Brandon was patient as an attendant counted all those Benjamins.

Cool Hang Alert

The Hypnotiques are a stand-up band. Everyone and everything stands in this act, the keybordist, the drummer, the bass. All stand-up. We’ve known The Hypnotiques since catching a them at The Golden Tiki a few years back. We were spirited away by the band’s Polynesian vibe, unaffected disposition and ukulele artistry of front woman Kitty Chow.

The Hypnotiques are taking a brazen direction with their Johnny Cash tribute at 9:30 p.m. Friday at SoulBelly BBQ at 1327 S. Main Street. The show is called “Cash’d Out: The Premier Tribute To Johnny Cash.” Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Go to eventbrite.com for information, and prepare for a burning ring of fire, in song and in the barbecue pit.

