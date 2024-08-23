IHeartRadio Festival adds three superstars to Las Vegas return
ASAP Rocky, Chris Martin of Coldplay and The Weeknd join the September iHeartRadio Music Festival.
ASAP Rocky, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and The Weeknd are buttressing the IHeartRadio Music Festival in its return to the Strip.
That triumvirate of recording artists are the latest headliners tacked on to the IHeartRadio Festival, scheduled for Sept. 20-21 at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com. The shows are once more streaming live on Hulu.
Previous performers confirmed for the the all-star show are Doja Cat, New Kids on the Block, Gwen Stefani, The Black Crows, Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Hozier, Keith Urban, Paramore, Shaboozey, Thomas Rhett and Victoria Monét are all confirmed for the festival. Ryan Seacrest returns as host.
Among those booked to perform, Stefani and Urban have headlined residencies on the Strip. Urban returns with his “High In Vegas” series at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau, scheduled for Oct. 4-12 and Feb. 14-22.
The festival has been held in September in Las Vegas since its debut at MGM Grand Garden in 2011. The show moved to T-Mobile Arena in 2016. There are no plans to return the Daytime Stage, a popular Saturday festival showcase in past years, to this September’s event.
He’s bringin’ it
Reports of Bruno Mars singing “Die With a Smile” in his return to Dolby Live are accurate. The song is poppin’, no joke(r).
What Works In Vegas
Magic headliner Mat Franco at Linq Hotel. He sells about 90 percent of the 575-seat house, on average. Nine years on the Strip. Renovated theater named for him. Just keeps his focus and puts on a high-caliber act, with a lot of repeat business. Not a bad guitarist, either, when he’s not breaking strings (insider’s joke there).
Forecasting a Cool Hang
Legacy Club atop Circa is developing a late-night hang after 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. This has the sense of a boutique nightclub, with VIP bottle service, local DJs and a “Nightlife Chic” dress code. Twenty-one and over. We’ll be there in our groovy threads soon enough.
Cool Hang Alert
Sin City Stones, Sin City’s predominant Rolling Stones tribute band, gets its ya-ya’s out at Chrome at Santa Fe Station at 7 p.m. (doors) and 8 p.m. (showtime) Saturday. Tickets are $25 — a mere pittance — and available at Ticketmaster.com. It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, but I like it (take it away, Keith).
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.