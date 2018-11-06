Imagine Dragons having a pop-up event in Las Vegas tomorrow

Imagine Dragons have a history of pop-up shows on the Strip, having played a three-song acoustic set in front of the Bellagio Fountains in November 2014.

Dan Reynolds of the band Imagine Dragons performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 2 held at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is shown at the Tyler Robinson Foundation Rise Up Gala at Caesars Palace on Friday, Sept. 14 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Imagine Dragons Wayne Sermon, Dan Reynolds, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman on the red carpet before the start of the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Imagine Dragons are up to something.

The band is ambiguously arranging a fan event, or events, on the Strip on Wednesday afternoon and evening. “The Origins Experience” is set for Wednesday in Las Vegas, according to the band’s website. Fans are invited to register on that site for a chance to attend this “Experience,” named for the band’s forthcoming album, due this weekend.

Imagine Dragons have a history of pop-up shows on the Strip, having played a three-song acoustic set in front of the Bellagio Fountains in November 2014.

The Vegas rockers released its latest single, “Zero,” from the upcoming film “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” in September. The band is also set to play the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve.

Apart from the band activity, front man Dan Reynolds was honored with the Hollywood Documentary Award for his film, “Believer.” Adam Lambert presented the award, and Reynolds appeared at the event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with his ex-wife, Aja Volkman. The two announced their divorce in April, but remain close friends, having collaborated on the groundbreaking doc, which examines Reynolds’ struggle with his Mormon faith in the face of discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

