Injury forces rock legend from return to Las Vegas Strip

Carlos Santana took a hard fall and broke the little finger on his left hand, pushing back his return to House of Blues.

Carlos Santana’s injured digit is keeping him from the House of Blues stage this month. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Carlos Santana performs a sound check after a press conference to announce an extension of Santana's residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas on, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Santana has broken his left pinkie after a fall at his vacation home in Hawaii, according to his manager, Michael Vrinois of Universal Tone Management. Santana was to return Jan. 22-Feb. 2. Those dates are now canceled. The 77-year-old rock legend returns May 16.

“I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai. He took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand,” Vrionis said in a statement. “He had to have pins inserted in the finger. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks. Doctors do say that he will recuperate fully.”

Vrionis said the Woodstock superstar is “anxious to be back on stage soon” at the Mandalay Bay music hall, where he has headlined since 2012.

“He just needs to heal,” Vrionis said. “Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances, but accidents happen, and his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

