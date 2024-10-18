Innovative Las Vegas Strip attraction to close after 7 months

Built into the hotel’s former wedding chapel on its mezzanine level, the attraction was previously showcased as Speed of Light in a refashioned warehouse downtown.

The residents are moving out of the House of Shattered Prisms.

The ingenious but attendance-challenged attraction Particle Ink is closing, effective Oct. 28. An internal Luxor memo stated, “We appreciate their partnership and bold, unique vision brought to life during the run.”

Built into the hotel’s former wedding chapel on the hotel’s mezzanine level, Particle Ink was previously showcased as Speed of Light in a refashioned warehouse downtown across from The English Hotel. The House of Shattered Prisms project opened at Luxor in April.

The Luxor venue was spearheaded by such visionaries as executive producer Cesar Hawas and Jennifer Tuft, co-CEO of production company Kaleidoco. Hawas said Thursday morning the venue had produced just over 200 performances.

The walk-around experience was presented with two options: the guided, performance-driven show at night, and the Wanderlust version, which was self-guided and played during the day. The experience was highlighted by a bubbling pond, such projected images as a woman holding an umbrella to ward off a storm of lighted raindrops, and a wonderful, round-headed, dancing figure called Particle.

A personal favorite was “The Throne of Broken Toys,” a small enclave to the side filled with vintage Tonka and Fisher-Price toys, among other playthings. The installation was designed to conjure bittersweet nostalgia, which is now the case for all of Particle Ink.

