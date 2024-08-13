International burlesque star reopening at chic Las Vegas Strip club

She will continue to wear the classic “Jubilee” costumes at Voltaire, opening Sept. 19.

Dita Von Teese opens Sept. 19 at Voltaire at The Venetian. Live Nation Las Vegas is presenting the show, in partnership with the chic nightspot and its founder, Michael Gruber. (Live Nation)

Dita Von Teese is moving into a room as fancy as she is.

The international Queen of Burlesque star opens Sept. 19 at Voltaire at The Venetian. Live Nation Las Vegas is presenting the show, in partnership with the chic nightspot and its founder, Michael Gruber. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Thursday at voltairelv.com.

Von Teese’s shows open less than a month after Christina Aguilera closes her residency run Aug. 30-31. Additional headliners are to be announced.

Von Teese closed her run at Jubilee Theater on June 15. She will continue to wear the classic “Jubilee” costumes at Voltaire, along with “glamorous acts and opulent sets” as the show’s announcement promises.

Von Teese said she is “delighted to bring a brand-new show” to Voltaire.

“This exquisite jewel-box theater compliments the timeless allure of my show,” Von Teese said in a statement. “And what could be better than splashing around in my giant Champagne glass, with the sparkling bubbles of Voltaire floating throughout the room? I’m brimming with excitement!”

Gruber says Von Teese will bring something “iconic and special” to the venue, which opened with Aguilera’s show in November.

“Upon entering Voltaire, guests are transported to another era through the venue’s art deco design and cabaret setup, making it the perfect venue for Dita, her sparkling costuming, and effervescent charm,” Gruber said in a statement.

Elements of the Belle de Nuit show will be used at the club, though not under that specific title. The club will take on a lounge format for its late-night programming.

