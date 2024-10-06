‘It’s all coming back’: Celine Dion teases to ‘Sunday Night Football’ appearance

This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows Canadian Singer Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)

Celine Dion’s wide world of sports continues tonight on NBC.

The pop superstar is teasing to an appearance on “Sunday Night Football,” during the pregame show leading into the Cowboys-Steelers game. The telecast starts at 4 p.m. Pacific time.

Dion has posted a video on her socials, as she walks while wearing black Converse Chuck Taylor high-tops, white skinny jeans and a white sweatshirt from Super Bowl XXX, which matched those two marquee franchises. The Cowboys won the game, 27-17.

The comment in Dion’s social feed reads, “It’s all coming back to Sunday night,” a nod to her hit “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” The audio is a piano lick from the song’s intro. The time is listed as “7 ET.”

There is no further explanation of what it all means, but Dion looks ready for action, whatever it is.

Dion’s recent public appearances have been linked to sporting events.

At the Paris Olympics in July, the former Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner appeared at the first stage of the Eiffel Tower, performing French favorite Édith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour” (“Hymn to Love”).

During the NHL Draft at Sphere in June, Dion called out the Montreal Canadiens’ first-round draft pick, Ivan Demidov. This was Dion’s first visit to the bulbous wonder.

Dion’s Olympic performance was the only time she has sung in public since March 8, 2020, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. She announced in December 2022 she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological condition Stiff Person Syndrome, halting all upcoming residency and touring plans. AEG Presents officials have consistently said they are optimistic for her return, which would be staged at Resorts World Theatre.

