It’s ‘crazy,’ but Shin Lim adds 21 dates on Las Vegas Strip

Shin Lim (MGM Resorts International)

Master magician Shin Lim, champion of Season 13 of “America’s Got Talent,” headlines Terry Fator Theater at The Mirage this summer. (Louis Aslarona)

In May, Shin Lim considered his new entertainment haven and marveled at his own rapid rise to the marquee.

“To have my own show in Las Vegas is kind of crazy,” Lim said during a rehearsal break at The Mirage.

Well, it’s either getting crazier, or this is the new normal. As they say, pick a card.

The 27-year-old champion of “Champions” on “America’s Got Talent” is a Las Vegas Strip resident performer, having added 21 dates from October through the end of the year at Terry Fator Theater. His upcoming dates start Oct. 28-31 and continue through Dec. 22 (tickets start at $59.99 and are on sale 10 a.m. Friday). All shows are 7:30 p.m., aside from a 10 p.m. start Nov. 2.

Lim’s “Limitless” production carries an emphasis on skillful card tricks, application of smoke and mind-blowing close-up magic. The show opened in May, about three months after Lim topped a field of former “AGT” winners and finalists on “Champions,” making him the show’s first two-time winner. He topped ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, singer Susan Boyle and sand artist Kseniya Simonova in a wide-ranging field of experienced, talented performers.

“To be honest, when I first saw the roster, I thought Susan Boyle was going to win because she was the very first ‘Got Talent’ superstar to come from the show,” Lim said. “And while I was performing, Darci blew everyone away. Oh my gosh … So when I won, it was dream-like. It sounds cheesy, but it’s true.”

Lim joins former “AGT” champs Fator and fellow magician Mat Franco at The Linq Hotel as Strip headliners. Such”AGT” finalists as Piff the Magic Dragon at Flamingo Las Vegas and Tape Face at Harrah’s have also chiseled out hit shows in Las Vegas.

Prior to opening “Limitless,” Lim had performed in ensemble productions. He was a member of “The Illusionists” show on Broadway over the holidays before returning to the “AGT” series.

“For the longest time I’ve been part of a cast, part of a cast of performance,” Lim said. “To go from doing five minutes to a 75-minute show is crazy to me. But somehow I’ve managed to do it.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.