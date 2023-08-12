‘It’s my nature’: Michael Grimm nails return at Smith Center

The “America’s Got Talent” champion was forced from the stage by a health crisis just after Memorial Day weekend.

Michael Grimm and his wife, Lucie, perform at Myron's at Smith Center on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Grimm performs at Myron's at Smith Center on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Grimm and his wife, Lucie, perform at Myron's at Smith Center on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Grimm is in the business of making people feel better. That includes himself.

Grimm came back to the stage Wednesday night at Myron’s at the Smith Center. The Season 5 “America’s Got Talent” champ and Vegas resident was headlining for the first time since being forced from the stage by a health crisis just after Memorial Day weekend.

For those attending the love-fest, Grimm seemed in top form, though said in a Friday morning phone chat, “There were certain things I couldn’t accomplish, vocally, that I’ll be able to do eventually.”

But he felt at home, in one of his home venues.

“I’ve just been doing this for so long. It’s in my nature really, to get on stage figure out a way around it,” Grimm said. “I’m a little worn out. It’s been a moment since I’ve done that.”

The singer-songwriter’s performance brought chills. What more can you say about Grimm, other than he is authentic. You feel what he feels. Backed by a fierce band led by music director/keyboard great Bill Zappia, Grimm muscled through a show dedicated to his musical godfather, Bill Medley, who was seated just a few feet from Grimm near the front of the stage.

“Wow, Bill,” Grimm said midway through the show peering down at Medley. “I knew you were here, but I didn’t know you were right in my face. Now, I am nervous.”

Grimm was able to perform so well because he is simply taking better care of himself.

“I’m just not doing things to hurt myself,” Grimm said. “I’m staying away from things that hurt me. I’m having no problem with that. So I feel good today. I feel all right.”

Grimm fell ill May 26, and his health declined rapidly on May 30, when he suffered from tremors and had difficulty walking and had turned an unhealthy yellow. His wife and manager, Lucie Grimm, took him to ER at Southern Hills Hospital and Grimm was later admitted to a rehab and counseling center in Utah.

The Vegas entertainment community turned out at a fundraising show July 9 at Veil at the Silverton. Mark OToole, who hosted and and performed in that show, introduced Grimm at Myron’s.

Zappia later said he’d not heard Grimm sound better. The band expertly backed the “AGT” champ on passionate renditions of such Righteous Brothers classics “Unchained Melody,” “You’ve Lost that Loving Feeling” and “(You’re My”) Soul and Inspiration.” The Grimms blended sweetly on “Time of My Life.” Medley’s righteous partner, Bucky Heard, sang with Grimm on an unbilled cover of “Georgia.” Heard told the crowd, “I’ve been crying all night.” He wasn’t alone.

Medley took the stage of his own volition, rare for him. He is usually called up. But he strode up and delivered a smoking “Rock Me Baby,” covering Otis Redding. Medley has known Grimm for decades, a close friend, artistic partner and confidant.

Medley sensed something was up with Grimm’s voice as he spoke to the crowd between songs. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer then just offered his services and walked onstage as the crowd whooped it up.

“I could tell he was starting to lose it a little, vocally,” Medley said. “We couldn’t have that happen. That’s why I went up, to give him some assistance. I just love him, a lot.”

Of ‘God’ and Vegas

We have just one quibble with Keith Thompson’s “God Lives In Glass … Through They Eyes of a Child.” It performs too infrequently. Thompson’s masterpiece is returns to Reynolds Hall at 3 p.m. Sunday, the first time its been performed at the Smith Center’s big room in eight years.

Thompson wrote the piece in the aftermath of 9/11, inspired by Dr. Robert J. Landy’s book “God Lives in Glass: Reflections of God Through the Eyes of a Child,” which features drawings and stories of children from all over the world. Musically, Thompson has drawn from styles ranging from pop to gospel, classical to blues, and reggae to R&B.

“I have never written anything like this,” Thompson says, a huge statement if you know his remarkable body of work. Thompson is excited at the addition of international concert flutist and Celina Charlier. This is the Brazilian artist’s first performance in the show.

This is a cast of 80 singers, 20 musicians and 18 dancers, all of them taking you to church. Go to TheSmithCenter.com for tickets and intel.

May We Recommend

Myron’s at Smith Center. Again, and always.

The cabaret venue has been popping — popping, I tell you! — with superior acts, with Grimm and Travis Cloer and the Top Shelf Players over the past week. Upcoming is the debut of Steph Payne’s Soul Fusion band on Monday night. If Steph’s there, I’m there, is usually the rule. If you’re anywhere near me Monday, watch out for the grooving.

Keyboard great Dave Siegel leads the band, column fave Rita Lim guests on vocals. This band pulls from Aretha Franklin, Al Green, The Stylistics and others. More to come from this outfit.

Wednesday, Thompson is back at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday with The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas. Clint Holmes, Vincent John, Michael Shapiro and Molly Martin are among the composers unveiling original music. And the artist with the Martin surname is indeed Smith Center President Myron Martin’s daughter, due to perform an album release party with Frankie Moreno at the venue on Aug. 21. Get there, for all of it.

Cool Hang Alert

The boundlessly energetic and massively talented Live Music Society is back at 8 p.m. Friday (Aug. 18) at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station. Great energy, and you’ll probably end up on Facebook Live.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.