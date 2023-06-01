J Balvin, Major Lazer, Mark Ronson highlight F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix show

Las Vegas-style entertainment, including Cirque artists, will be represented at November’s Formula One race.

The T-Mobile Zone at Sphere is adjacent to Turn 5G, set with the backdrop of The MSG Sphere. That platform will be home to consecutive nights of Vegas-scaled entertainment. (Photo provided)

J Balvin attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Mark Ronson performs at On The Record Speakeasy And Club in Park MGM as he Launches his DJ Residency on February 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Park MGM)

Major Lazer is the Grammy Award-nominated trio of nightclub superstars Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums. (Photo provided)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, third from right, poses for a photo with members of the Blue Man Group during day three of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Blue Man Group performs during a full dress rehearsal at the BMG Theater at the Luxor in Las Vegas on Monday, June 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is setting a very Vegas entertainment roster.

J Balvin, Major Lazer and Mark Ronson join Cirque du Soleil artists and members of Blue Man Group at the newly dubbed T-Mobile Zone at Sphere stage. Wolfgang Puck Catering has signed on to curate the food program for the grandstands and general admission for the race, set for Nov. 16-18 in Las Vegas.

According to a release issued Thursday morning, the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere is adjacent to Turn 5G, set with the backdrop of The MSG Sphere. That platform will be home to consecutive nights of Vegas-scaled entertainment.

On Nov 16, British music producer and songwriter Ronson will bring the sounds of his top-charting tracks during his DJ set.

On Nov. 17, Electro-house DJ A-Trak will set the stage before dance music stars Major Lazer, which is the Grammy Award-nominated trio of nightclub superstars Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums.

On Nov. 18, Grammy Award winner and frequent Vegas headliner J Balvin headlines.

World-renowned entertainment group Cirque du Soleil and iconic trio Blue Man Group will awe fans across the circuit with world-class acts and artists from their quintessential Las Vegas shows all three dates.

East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas’s branded The Heineken Silver Stage will feature entertainment throughout the weekend, along with driver interviews, autograph sessions and more. Fans with tickets located in the Main Grandstands, Skybox and Paddock Club will have access to the Opening Ceremony, set for Nov. 15.

Other Las Vegas performers — including popular magicians, dancers, acrobats and comedians — will play each zone.

Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm said in a statement she was “thrilled to announced such a superstar lineup,” for the event. “In keeping with the storied history of spectacular hospitality and entertainment that Las Vegas is known for, it has been imperative for us to deliver an extraordinary set of live experiences that will no doubt be the perfect match to an equally unforgettable race weekend.”

