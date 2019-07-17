Jerry Lewis’ onetime Las Vegas home remains on market for $1.6M

Less than two months after attracting a $2.5 million bid, Jerry Lewis’ former home is being offered for $1.6 million.

The back view of the former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Jane Popple bought the property from his widow and is auctioning off the items left behind, including books and pictures, and selling the house later this month. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The backyard of the former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Jane Popple bought the property from his widow and is auctioning off the items left behind, including books and pictures, and selling the house later this month. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Jane Popple bought the property from his widow and is auctioning off the items left behind, including books and pictures, and selling the house later this month. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A bedroom at the former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The master bathroom at the former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Jane Popple bought the property from his widow and is auctioning off the items left behind, including books and pictures, and selling the house later this month. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The master bedroom at the former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Jane Popple bought the property from his widow and is auctioning off the items left behind, including books and pictures, and selling the house later this month. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A bedroom converted into a closet at the former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Jane Popple bought the property from his widow and is auctioning off the items left behind, including books and pictures, and selling the house later this month. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A dart board owned by Jerry Lewis at his former home in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Jane Popple bought the property from his widow and is auctioning off the items left behind, including books and pictures, and selling the house later this month. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The pool at the former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Jane Popple bought the property from his widow and is auctioning off the items left behind, including books and pictures, and selling the house later this month. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The kitchen at the former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Jane Popple bought the property from his widow and is auctioning off the items left behind, including books and pictures, and selling the house later this month. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bookshelves at the former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Jane Popple bought the property from his widow and is auctioning off the items left behind, including books and pictures, and selling the house later this month. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A bathroom at the former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Jane Popple bought the property from his widow and is auctioning off the items left behind, including books and pictures, and selling the house later this month. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A bedroom at the former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Jane Popple bought the property from his widow and is auctioning off the items left behind, including books and pictures, and selling the house later this month. The dog painting left of the bed was his. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The hallway to the kitchen at the former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The front room at the former house of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Jane Popple bought the property from his widow and is auctioning off the items left behind, including books and pictures, and selling the house later this month. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Remember when Jerry Lewis’ former Las Vegas estate commanded a $2.5 million bid at an auction in May?

Well, forget that.

The home remains on the market and for nearly $1 million below that bid. The estate currently is being offered for $1.6 million. This, less than two months after an unidentified bidder offered $2.5 million during a live auction of the home on May 25.

The estate’s seller, Jane Popple, said Monday afternoon that she had not reviewed a formal bid from the May 25 auction. The listing agent, Ilana Shapiro of Prominent Realty Group, said she understood no formal offer had been issued related to the $2.5 million bid. Shapiro also said that she understood the prospective buyer could not qualify financially to purchase the home.

Popple and Shapiro referred questions about the specific identity of the prospective bidder to Azi Williams of Real Estate Resolution Corp., who conducted the auction. Efforts to reach Williams for comment on Monday were unsuccessful.

At the time of the auction, which ran May 25-27, the home at 1701 Waldman Ave. listed for $1.8 million. Jerry Lewis’ widow, Sam Lewis, sold the estate to Popple for $1.2 million on June 30, 2018.

The estate is in the city’s historic Scotch 80s residential district.

Where Bennett’s heart is

The legendary steward of the Great American Songbook is returning to the Strip.

Tony Bennett will headline The Venetian Theatre at 8 p.m. Sept. 25, 27 and 28 in “I Left My Heart in Las Vegas,” with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices start at $49.95, not including fees, and will be available at ticketmaster.com, venetian.com, any box office at The Venetian or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

The show promises to be a celebration of jazz and pop tunes. Bennett, who turns 93 on Aug. 3, most recently performed on the Strip in June, as an unbilled guest of frequent duet partner Lady Gaga in her “Jazz + Piano” production at Park Theater.

Big birthday bash

On Sunday night, I learned the secret of living a fruitful life to age 90.

“Remember to pick up the tab once in a while,” Pat Cooper, who turns 90 on July 31, said during a party at Italian American Club. “Do that, because someone has picked up the tab for you.”

Funny as ever and surrounded by family and friends, Cooper was feted by his wife, Emily. As we say, it was a party for the ages.

Cooper’s well-wishers turned out, including such iconic figures as Laugh Factory at the Tropicana headliner and great impressionist Rich Little; legendary storyteller Pete Barbutti; crooner and talk-show host Dennis Bono; and longtime Vegas entertainer Nelson Sardelli.

Barbutti collected that group for a “glee club” spin through “Happy Birthday to You,” ending with, “Happy birthday, Patsy-boy!” Cooper’s birthname is Pasquale Caputo.

Cooper enjoyed his peak of fame in another time, in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, sharing marquees with such Vegas superstars as Frank Sinatra, Perry Como, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole. He played the main rooms at the Sands, Riviera, Caesars Palace, Flamingo and Sahara and has recorded several best-selling comedy albums.

The night played out like a big parlor party. Little did a few impressions. Stage vet Tom Stevens summoned his long-running Dean Martin bit. Vinny Adinolfi of Bronx Wanderers joined Sardelli for “My Way,” and comic/songwriter/musician Dennis Blair hopped onstage for “Bluesette.” Bono turned in “Just in Time” and, with Sardelli, “Quando Quando.” Lorraine Hunt-Bono, 50 years after she opened the lounge at the Landmark, performed, “The More I See You.” And timeless lounge performer Carmine Mandia confidently navigated the night.

Cooper is still sharp and still naturally funny. He has the unteachable gift of timing and a tenacious delivery that hits you from out of nowhere. During the birthday toast, Emily recalled how just a few days ago she had gotten something in her eye as she was swimming in the couple’s pool.

Cooper was ready. He washed her eyes out, then chastised, “Don’t ever open your eyes in the pool! What’s down there is none of your business!”

Given his turn at the mic, the comedian told the crowd how much he loved Emily, whom he refers to as “Lady,” and said, “I love you dearly, you’re a good person, but tonight you did something — you stole my material!”

Oh, not so. It was paid for. I put it on my tab.

