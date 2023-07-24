Jerry Seinfeld signs up for more shows on Las Vegas Strip

The Emmy-winning comedian is returning to town for a six-pack of shows set for next year.

FILE - This July 17, 2019 file photo shows Jerry Seinfeld at the "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee," photo call in Beverly Hills, Calif. Publisher Simon & Schuster announced that Seinfeld will release a book of comedy on October 6. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

The Colosseum’s top stand-up is back for a half-dozen shows this year as he surpasses his 20th anniversary at the venue.

Jerry Seinfeld is set to return April 12-13, Aug. 9-10 and Sept. 6-7, 2024. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, along with Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, have access to a presale beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Limited tickets are available for Seinfeld’s performances this Friday and Saturday, his final Las Vegas shows this year.

