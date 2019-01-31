‘Jersey Shore’s’ Vinny Guadagnino to join ‘Chippendales’ in Las Vegas

The man who made the “Keto Guido Diet” a social-media phenomenon is about to be a Las Vegas headliner.

Vinny Guadagnino arrives at the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Premiere Party on Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Toronto, Canada. (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

“Jersey Shore” co-star Vinny Guadagnino will join “Chippendales” at the Rio from April 26-May 26. He is set to host the show Fridays through Sundays.

Guadagnino is billed as “one of the most recognized lifestyle personalities and digital influencers” in the country, and who is to argue? He became famous through MTV’s “Jersey Shore” series, the highest-rated show ever on the cable channel. He is also in the reboot “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.” As a tease, cast members Snooki and Angelina were filmed at a “Chippendales” performance last year.

“I have spent a lot of time in Vegas, I love it there. Now, to be cast as guest host of Chippendales – WOW!, let’s do this!,” Guadagnino, who managed to plug another of the resort’s productions, said in a news release. “I guess my ‘Keto Guido’ diet is working!”

The diet is high-fat, low-carb regimen with which Guadagnino has lost 50 pounds. He’s started an Instagram account, @KetoGuido, to chart results that led him to doff is top with the Chipps boys.

“We are really excited to have Vinny on board as our next celebrity guest host,” commented Chippendales Managing Partner, Kevin Denberg. “He’s a fan favorite on the Shore and clearly has been working hard on his health and fitness making him a great fit for our award-winning production at the Rio.”

Those who have joined the troupe include celeb journalist Perez Hilton, supermodel Tyson Beckford, actors Ian Ziering and Joey Lawrence, and Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees. The show’s guest-star outreach program has even included actor, model and Republican congressional Antonio Sabato Jr., and “The Bachelor’s” Jake Pavelka.

Guadagnino is also set to join fellow “Jersey Shore” cast member DJ Pauly D (a recurring headliner at Vegas clubs) for the new series, “Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny,” which is an MTV dating competition series.

