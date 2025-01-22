John Fogerty is back on the Strip after reclaiming his classics

Whether at Woodstock or on the Strip, John Fogerty has owned the stage. But he hasn’t always owned his music.

John Fogerty performs at the All In Music & Arts Festival at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Finally, two years ago, the Creedence Clearwater Revival founder reclaimed ownership of his legendary CCR catalogue by buying out Concord Records, which owned such hits as “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising” and “Fortunate Son.”

It only took 50 years to own what had been, artistically, his domain. But through high-stakes negotiations headed up by Fogerty’s wife and manager, Julie, and entertainment giant Irving Azoff, Fogerty reclaimed control of his CCR songs while allowing Concord to maintain an interest in the music and manage the catalog.

Fogerty is very much at peace, music-wise and business-wise, as he returns to Encore Theater on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The crowd-thrilling, retro show is filled with the above-mentioned songs, along with “Susie Q,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Lodi” and “Green River.” He taps his solo career with “Centerfield,” busting out the familiar Louisville Slugger-designed guitar.

Fogerty says that resuming ownership of his music is “something I’ve wanted for a lifetime,” just three months before he turns 80.

“The pride of ownership, of course, is important to me. Everyone knew that I wrote the songs, but there was that nagging part that I didn’t even control their destiny,” Fogerty says during a phone chat, riding shotgun as Julie drives toward their home in Southern California, which has (he is grateful to report) been spared in the L.A.-area wildfires. “This music was controlled by the record company, and now I get to control that.”

The byproduct is the company and Fogerty are now arm-in-arm in advancing the rock legend’s career.

“It’s a lovely thing that’s happened along the way, I have a much better relationship with those people,” Fogerty said. “I know it’s kind of an oxymoron to say that you’ve got a good relationship with a record company, but I can really say that’s true. They’re joining me in celebrating this wonderful year, this birthday year, that I’m having and it’s great.”

Fogerty extols a sense of optimism in the current political climate, even as he has supported Democratic candidates his entire career. His camp issued a cease-and-desist order against Donald Trump for using “Fortunate Son” in Trump’s 2020 campaign, famously saying, “He IS the ‘Fortunate Son.’”

But the rocker is more conciliatory as Trump enters his second term.

“It’s pretty well known that I’ve been a liberal and been a Democrat all of my voting life,” Fogerty says. “We have had what we used to call knee-jerk reactions, in the past. But I am hopeful that this can be a thoughtful and cooperative time, that there is a real sense of cooperation going forward.”

Fogerty has a history on the Strip beyond his theater residency performances. He was among the all-star headliners at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in March 2012. Fogerty’s initial residency show was at The Venetian Theatre in 2015-16, before moving to the Wynn Las Vegas venue the following year. This is his first Encore appearance since November 2022.

Fogerty said at the time of The Venetian opening he was a little nervous about taking on a Strip production. But he quickly found the comfort zone.

“I know that if somebody asked me 15 years ago, I might have shied away from it even before understanding what my answer would be,” Fogerty says. “But I wanted to try it, and especially through the good graces of my dear Julie, she wanted to try it, too. I thought, you know, I’m a big boy, I’m in control. It doesn’t just have to be me trying to be Sammy Davis Jr. (laughs). I can just do what I do.”

In his Vegas return, Fogerty’s sons Shane and Tyler are back with the band, infusing familial enthusiasm (especially Tyler, whose attacking on “Good Golly Miss Molly” is something to behold). Vegas music fans will recognize the terrific sax player Rob Stone returning to this series.

Fogerty is joining the Rock Legends at 80 Club, which includes Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Rod Stewart, Mike Love, all of whom are still performing live.

“Turning 80 is such a strange concept for me,” Fogerty says. “It’s an interesting time to look at. I’ve never considered myself like, let’s say, Will Rogers (laughs) or another Mark Twain, whose always been considered a wise old man. I mean, I’m having way too much fun.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.