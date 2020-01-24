Jonas Brothers headline Las Vegas Strip residency at Park Theater

Jonas Brothers just released the single “What A Man Gotta Do” and are performing the song live for the first time Sunday during the Grammy Awards telecast on CBS.

Nick Jonas, from left, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, of The Jonas Brothers, perform on stage on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Jonas Brothers are making Park Theater their Las Vegas residence this April.

The pop trio of Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas,are playing nine shows in their “Jonas Brothers In Vegas” series beginning April 1. The next octet of dates are April 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17 and 18. Tickets start at $69 (minus fees) and are onsale at 10 a.m. Jan. 31, at all Ticketmaster outlets, online at Ticketmaster.com or ParkTheaterLV.com, or at MGM Resorts at (888) 529-4828. Shows are at 8 p.m.

Jonas Brothers just released the single “What A Man Gotta Do.” They are performing the song live for the first time Sunday during the Grammy Awards telecast on CBS.

The band most recently headlined the Strip in October with a show at MGM Grand Garden Arena. This month the took part in drummer Jack Lawless’s bachelor party at Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio.

After a six-year-break, the brothers returned as a unit in 2019 with the double-platinum single “Sucker.”

