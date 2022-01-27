Katy Perry adds more shows to ‘Play’ at Resorts World

We’re going to see more of the beer tab dress, John Loo and Mr. Poo.

Katy Perry performs during "Katy Perry: PLAY," her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, on Dec. 29, 2021. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

Pop superstar Katy Perry has added 16 shows to her “Play” dates at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Perry’s fanciful production is extended from May 27-Aug. 13. Tickets to the new dates are on sale 10 a.m. Saturday at rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/katy-perry and AXS.com/katyinvegas.

Also Saturday, Perry returns as musical guest on “SNL,” her fourth appearance on the show. Willem Dafoe hosts.

Perry’s previously announced dates run from March 2-19, on sale now. In all, Perry has 24 shows scheduled this year at the palatial, 5,000-seat venue.

Dropping into Vegas like… 😯🤌🏻 See you tonight @rwlvtheatre! Can’t wait to #PLAY🍄 again lezzz go 🤸🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Tb25W31Pi8 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 7, 2022

Perry opened in December to sold-out crowds and widespread critical acclaim. The headliner let her mind run free during COVID, creating a mass hallucination inspired by Pee Wee Herman, “Honey I Shrunk The Kids” and (it seems) H.R. Pufnstuf.

The Perry production’s highlights include a giant face cover, a talking turd and a commode that spins one-liners. Mushrooms cavort across the stage. The star is chased by an oversized power cord. A troupe of soldiers brandish hair combs and tote knapsacks full of crayons.

There is music, too, naturally. Perry performs all of her best-selling and top-streaming hits, among them “Waking Up In Vegas,” “Hot n Cold,” “California Gurls,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “Teenage Dream” and “Roar.” The headliner premiered her new release with Alesso, “When I’m Gone,” and covered Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All.”

Perry’s latest single, “When I’m Gone,” premiered Jan. 10 on ESPN’s telecast of Georgia’s victory over Alabama in the College Football National Championship. On Feb. 27, the 37-year-old recording artist returns to “American Idol” for her fifth season. Ryan Seacrest hosts, and Perry is joined by fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Bryan debuts his residency at Theatre at Resorts World on Feb. 11. Richie is at Encore Theater on Friday through Wednesday.

