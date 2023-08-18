Katy Perry gets family heirloom from Las Vegas historian

Katy Perry performs at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 16, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

It was “Lido de Katy” last weekend at Resorts World Theater.

Katy Perry has finally met the man who saved the Lido de Paris sign, an iconic image not just for Vegas, but the Perry family. The sign is currently on display at Neon Boneyard.

Todd VonBastiaans and his three-man entourage (including yours truly) took in Perry’s “Play” at Resorts World Theater on Friday night. The event celebrated TVB’s 51st birthday. Yes, he’s groovy enough for such an acronym.

VonBastianans was excited to meet the “Waking Up in Vegas” star, and also bearing gifts himself. The Vegas historian and art collector had several Lido de Paris refrigerator magnets made, one of which was meant for Perry.

You’re instructed not to give the star gifts at the meet-and-greet. But as VonBastiaans excitedly explained who he was to Perry, he slipped her a Lido magnet. This led to a back-and-forth about the show, the Stardust and Lido signs, and a hug.

A trailblazing, Vegas topless revue and variety show, “Lido” played the Stardust from 1958-1991. The hit production coincided with Lefty Rosenthal’s reign over the hotel-casino, which featured Siegfried & Roy as a specialty act. The classic Vegas spectacle entertained more than 19 million guests over 22,000 performances.

Perry mentions the Stardust in every performance, and mentions her aunt was a dancer and her grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson, worked as a seamstress. Perry headlines Resorts World Theatre, about where “Lido” was staged.

VonBastiaans, who happens to be a big Perry fan, told the “American Idol” judge it was the ninth time he and his fiancé Bryan McCarthy, had seen the show. “Get a life, guys!” Perry laughed. Later, the couple re-counted the number of “Play” performances they had seen. Other than these guys, nobody’s counting.

Sammy’s Island

Sammy Hagar is visiting Las Vegas this week. The Red Rocker has hit multiple hotel-casinos, on and off the Strip. He has ideas. He has a vision. He also has a guitar. But he’s not playing it, at least in a scheduled performance, this week.

Rather, the 75-year-old “I Can’t Drive 55” rock star is toasting his various liquor brands to future business opportunities in VegasVille. His still-evolving Sammy’s Island concept would be a party enclave inside a resort-casino, with a beach-front view. Or, he might make his own Cabo Wabo Resort with an existing Vegas property.

There is opportunity out there for inventive investment. Hagar has headlined a lot of tours over the years. This one, this week, is a biggie.

Five on the floor

Lennon Roach, Michael Richter, Pure Sport, Steppadelic and Viaje Nahual are the finalists in the Life is Beautiful Rising Stars series. Those five perform again at 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Friday at The Space. Those five have survived the audition and tournament competition that ran Aug. 4-5 and Aug. 11-12 at The Space.

The winner is awarded a spot on stage at Life is Beautiful, in beautiful downtown Las Vegas, Sept. 22-24. Info about the acts is below.

Jazz at The Copa

National jazz acts are coming to The Copa at Bootlegger Bistro. Hahn and Saku Pruitt’s AE Group of Las Vegas is now booking acts in the venue, owned by Dennis Bono and Lorraine Hunt-Bono and operated by Bono’s son, the rocking Ronnie Mancuso.

The partnership goes into effect in September with weekly performances. Contemporary jazz sax man Tom Braxton is Sept. 16, trumpet great Lin Rountree is Setp. 22, and flutist, sax player and vocalist Paula Atherton is Sept. 28. Yacht Soul, starring our own Steph Payne, moves into a monthly Thursday series on Sept. 2o. All shows are 9 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., with food service in the plans.

Rest assured (which is the best way to rest) Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns will continue to anchor live music at 7:30 p.m. Mondays. The terrific yacht-rock band The Windjammers, who formerly held down Wednesdays at the venue, have moved to Treasure Island, scheduled at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 and Aug. 31.

AE Group had been booking Gambit Henderson’s Gatsby’s Supper Club. That venue is turning over to Humo Barbecue in September, ending the live-entertainment scene after New York guitarist JJ Sansaverino’s show Aug. 26. Gatsby’s had a great, albeit brief, run as a music haunt, especially for jazz.

What Works in Vegas

“Skankfest” comedy festival returns to Notoriety Live from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. Such stars as Adam Carolla, Harland Williams, Dr. Drew and (as of this moment) Roseanne Barr in the series. Notoriety will play host to 3,000 or so comedy devotees, for whom the term, “It’s legal,” is meant. Three-day passes went in a snap; some day passes are still available at SkankFest.com.

Speaking of funny …

Something we’ve learned over the years in VegasVille is, if you pause a show and no one notices, shutting it down was a good idea.

On that point, Comedy Cabaret at Westgate Cabaret went dark in June, to a collective, “It did?” This move is typically to reset marketing/ticket-selling strategies. Maybe adjust the set pieces. But the showcase is returning with Sept. 13-14 with headliner Justine Marino. We enjoyed the opening night in January and were impressed by the technical quality and vibe in that room. See y’all next month.

Might We Recommend

Column fave Wassa Coulibaly’s Baobab Stage, any time, especially Saturday night for “Cabaret Variety.” Aerial acts, live music, dancing and a fashion show kick off at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29 for GA, $39 VIP. to baobabstage.com for intel.

Your VegasVille Moment

Ryan Gifford, manager of the Henderson All-Star team playing in the Little League World Series, is my periodontist.

Great Moments in Social Media

Rush fans, hear me now and thank me later. Newlyweds and wicket-talented artists Brody Dolyniuk and Nina DiGregorio have produced a cover of “Limelight” that is note-perfect. Nina on bass, Brody on guitar, drums and vocals. More than 400K views on Facebook, where you can catch the whole clip on Brody’s page or my own.

Ages ago, Dolyniuk left me a message in his Geddy Lee voice,singing “Tom Sawyer.” I saved that on my old Blackberry for years.

Cool Hang Alert

Metalachi, billed as, “The World’s First & Only Heavy Metal Mariachi Band,” is playing Silver Sevens Nickel Deuce Lounge at 9 p.m. (doors 8:30 p.m.) Saturday. Tickets are $37 (fees included!) at Silver Sevens gift shop.

