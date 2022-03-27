Keith Urban sings an Adele hit in return to Caesars

Keith Urban paid homage to Adele in his return to Caesars Palace, signing “Easy On Me” during the show’s acoustic set.

Caesars resident artist Keith Urban talks to 30 guitar students from Las Vegas Academy at the Colosseum Thursday, March 24, 2022. The students got a backstage tour, watched his sound check and one student jammed with him on stage. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Keith Urban is currently covering for Adele at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Saturday night, he covered one of her hits.

“Easy On Me” was the song, and maybe the message, as Urban returned to his Caesars Palace residency. Those in attendance (and we were not) report the country star said when Caesars calls, you answer. He also said he is one of Adele’s biggest fans.

The moment was deep in the show, when Urban moved to the center of the theater’s GA section. He sang out, “There ain’t no gold in this river that I’ve been washin’ my hands in forever. I know there is hope in these waters, but I can’t bring myself to swim,” while playing the unplugged six-string.

Urban had taken the Friday and Saturday dates over the weekend, and next Friday and Saturday, which were originally to close the 24 “Weekends With Adele” headlining series.

There is no word on when Adele plans to reset that residency, which she dropped in haste on Jan. 19, citing COVID-related concerns within the show. The superstar is reportedly directing her production team to come up with a new design and direction for the stage show.

Adele has not been heard from since telling British talk show host Graham Norton in February she “100-percent” plans to perform all of her postponed Caesars dates this year.

On March 20, CBS aired “An Evening With Adele,” originally recorded in September at the London Palladium. That show stands as her only live performance this year available to her fans in the U.S., including Las Vegas.

