COVID forces Adele to postpone entire Caesars run: ‘I’m gutted’

Adele told fans through social media, “It’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I can right now.”

Adele performs at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. (Cliff Lipson/CBS)

Saying, “I’m so sorry, my show ain’t ready,” Adele abruptly called off all dates in her much-anticipated residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

All dates will be rescheduled. Ticketmaster is offering refunds beginning Thursday, through 30 days, with new dates to be announced ASAP.

“We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays, and half my crew, half my team have come down with COVID,” the international superstar said through tears Thursday afternoon on her social media channels. “It’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I can right now.”

Adele’s emotional message made it clear the decision was at once sudden and wrenching.

“I’m gutted. I’m gutted, I’m sorry it’s so last minute,” she said. “We’ve been awake for 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time.”

“Weekends With Adele” was to open Friday night at Caesars Palace and run through April. All 24 shows had sold out. The superstar had commanded top ticket prices, exceeding $6,000 at face value and several thousand higher on the secondary ticket market.

However, prices had dropped to between $216-$1,090 on one ticket broker site, just three hours before Adele sent out her stunning announcement. Prices across secondary markets had reportedly been falling precipitously in the 24 hours preceding Thursday’s announcement.

Adele continued in her raw message to fans.

“I’m so upset. I’m really embarrassed, I’m so sorry to everyone who has traveled again (pause) really, really sorry,” the superstar said. “We’re going to reschedule all of the dates. We’re on it right now. I’m going to finish my show and get it where it’s supposed to be. I’m so sorry it’s been impossible, we’ve been up against so much but it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.” She apologized a last time before reaching to shut off the phone.

Conceivably, the “Weekends” production could relanuch in April (the month is first run was to close) and continue on through June. But it is too early to forecast when the production will be able to restart.

Without question, the show was establishing a safe environment for fans. Adele’s team had set up extensive COVID health-safety policies. The production required ticket-holders to show proof of COVID vaccination, and also display a negative-COVID test within 48 hours of the show. A rapid-test station was being set up Thursday afternoon at the former Rao’s Restaurant space, and another across the Strip at the Flamingo, to handle the influx of those needed on-site testing.

Adele’s show had expected to gross between $1.5 million-$2.2 million in ticket sales per performance. Her take was reported to be at more than $685,000 for each night, a per-show record for Las Vegas residencies.

The show was to be filled with production effects and dozens of musicians and singers. A choir of 60 singers, contracted in Las Vegas, had passed auditions on Jan. 5 to participate in a “Skyfall” opening number. The original call was for 100 singers, but only 60 could show up.

Nonetheless, the start of the show was to carry a James Bond-style spectacle. But that scene would pale in comparison to the real-life drama of COVID halting the Adele show.

