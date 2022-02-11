Adele ‘regrets’ timing, but plans ‘100 percent’ to play Vegas

Adele told interviewer Graham Norton on his BBC talk show that she does plan to be perform “100 percent” this year.

Adele on stage to accept the award for Album of the Year at the Brit Awards 2022 in London Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Adele on stage to accept her award for Artist of the Year at the Brit Awards 2022 in London Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Adele regrets the timing of it all, but still promises to play the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this year.

The 33-year-old superstar told BBC talk-show host Graham Norton she made a noble effort at pulling the show together but fell short.

“I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time,” Adele said on the BBC One series, as quoted in the U.K. Daily Mail. “I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-a—-d show and I can’t do that.”

Norton’s show with Adele can be viewed in the U.S. at 8 p.m. Pacific Friday on the Philo streaming platform.

Adele announced on Jan. 20 her original “Weekends With Adele” dates had been postponed. The 24-show-series was to have opened Jan. 21 and run through April 16. Those who bought tickets through Tickemaster have been given the option of a full refund through Feb. 20.

Secondary-market buyers are given the option to use the tickets for a rescheduled date, or resell them on the secondary market. Refunds are offered by secondary-market brokers only when the shows are formally canceled.

Adele continued her chat with Norton, “People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

The superstar said she and her team are “working our a—-s” off” but not announcing a new set of dates “until I know everything will definitely be ready.”

Adele said the dates need to be returned to the schedule this year, for personal reasons.

“The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time,” she said. “It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

Yep, Adele and her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, plan to have a baby in 2023. Adele ducked questions as to whether she and Paul are engaged. She showed up to the Brit Awards at London’s O2 Arena this week wearing a diamond band on her left hand.

Caesars Entertainment officials have not responded to requests for comment about plans to return Adele’s dates to the Colosseum. The resort company and concert promoter Live Nation have filled four of Adele’s weekends with Keith Urban shows, and Van Morrison’s rescheduled dates have taken away one weekend, Oct. 7-9, this fall. The calendar is otherwise occupied as Rod Stewart headlines May 13-21, Urban from May 27-29, Sting from June 3-June 18, and Stewart again from Sept. 23-Oct. 1.

Adele appeared at the awards show on Tuesday, performing a flawless rendition of “I Drink Wine.” That performance originally was intended to originate from Los Angeles. Adele collected several awards, including artist, album, and song of the year. Fittingly, Adele wore a golden dress to match the show’s all-gold backdrop.

