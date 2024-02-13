Kelce, Swift party lasts till 5 a.m. at Wynn nightclub

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes partied until the early morning hours Sunday.

They say you can do anything at any time in this 24/7 city, and they would be right. Ordering chicken fingers at a fancy nightclub at 4:30 a.m., for example.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift proved as much, noshing until about sunrise at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas after Sunday’s Super Bowl. Their reported departure time from the club was 5:15 a.m. Monday.

The couple showed up at about 2:30 a.m, with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, after the team party earlier at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World.

The Mahomes stayed for about an hour. Kelce and Swift hung until the wee hours, grooving and canoodling and imbibing. Observers were impressed they did not remain sequestered in the VIP area, venturing to the deck at the club’s DJ booth as nightlife vet Marshmello held forth.

The foursome were greeted with giant signs and LED screens reading“XS Welcomes 2024 Champs,” with red and yellow confetti raining on club-goers. Queen’s enduring victory anthem “We Are The Champions” played on the house system.

Kelce and Swift danced to a track of Swift’s hit “Love Story.” Jason Kelce, meantime, showed up in a wrestling mask with a Chiefs logo and plaid coveralls, looking like the comedic interloper in his brother and Swift’s own love story.

Also taking in the scene were Miles Teller, Blake Lively and Winnie Harlow.

And about those chicken fingers, they were from in-house dining. Call it the “Victory Chicken” appetizer. And at 4:30 a.m., after winning the Super Bowl, that’s a gourmet dish.

