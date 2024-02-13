47°F
Kats

Kelce, Swift party lasts till 5 a.m. at Wynn nightclub

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2024 - 8:30 pm
 
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are shown at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 ...
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are shown at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 (Mike Kirschbaum/Wynn Las Vegas)
Jason Kelce (as "Nacho Libre") dresses in festive attire to support brother Travis Kelce's big ...
Jason Kelce (as "Nacho Libre") dresses in festive attire to support brother Travis Kelce's big game win with party at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas. (Tony Tran/Wynn Las Vegas)
Travis Kelce celebrates his big game win with after-party at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas ...
Travis Kelce celebrates his big game win with after-party at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (Danny Mahoney/Wynn Las Vegas)
Travis Kelce pops bottles after big game win at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 11, ...
Travis Kelce pops bottles after big game win at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (Danny Mahoney/Wynn Las Vegas)
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Marshmello at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 202 ...
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Marshmello at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (Danny Mahoney/Wynn Las Vegas)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at XS Nightclub. (Mike Kirschbaum/Wynn Las Vegas)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at XS Nightclub. (Mike Kirschbaum/Wynn Las Vegas)
Patrick Mahomes celebrates his big game win with after-party at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Ve ...
Patrick Mahomes celebrates his big game win with after-party at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (Danny Mahoney/Wynn Las Vegas)
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively at XS Nightclub. (Mike Kirschbaum/Wynn Las Vegas)
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively at XS Nightclub. (Mike Kirschbaum/Wynn Las Vegas)

They say you can do anything at any time in this 24/7 city, and they would be right. Ordering chicken fingers at a fancy nightclub at 4:30 a.m., for example.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift proved as much, noshing until about sunrise at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas after Sunday’s Super Bowl. Their reported departure time from the club was 5:15 a.m. Monday.

The couple showed up at about 2:30 a.m, with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, after the team party earlier at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World.

The Mahomes stayed for about an hour. Kelce and Swift hung until the wee hours, grooving and canoodling and imbibing. Observers were impressed they did not remain sequestered in the VIP area, venturing to the deck at the club’s DJ booth as nightlife vet Marshmello held forth.

The foursome were greeted with giant signs and LED screens reading“XS Welcomes 2024 Champs,” with red and yellow confetti raining on club-goers. Queen’s enduring victory anthem “We Are The Champions” played on the house system.

Kelce and Swift danced to a track of Swift’s hit “Love Story.” Jason Kelce, meantime, showed up in a wrestling mask with a Chiefs logo and plaid coveralls, looking like the comedic interloper in his brother and Swift’s own love story.

Also taking in the scene were Miles Teller, Blake Lively and Winnie Harlow.

And about those chicken fingers, they were from in-house dining. Call it the “Victory Chicken” appetizer. And at 4:30 a.m., after winning the Super Bowl, that’s a gourmet dish.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

